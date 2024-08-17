Chefs Share The Tricks And Tips They Use To Create A Restaurant-Quality Bowl Of Soup

If you want to make a soup that tastes amazing, you have to start building flavor right from the start. And, in most cases, that begins with onions. Many soup recipes call for a single onion. Maybe two for a large pot. However, chefs are often heavy-handed with them.

"I think we definitely use more onions in a restaurant environment than in a home kitchen," says James DiBella, head chef of Link & Pin and The Cellar in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chef Olivier Koster of Cast & Crew in Daytona Beach, Florida remarks that it depends on the soup, but "onions and garlic are an amazing base and are used a lot more in professional kitchens than at home."

Onions bring more depth of flavor to soup than you probably realize. Soups without onions or with too few onions are often bland and lacking in flavor. Although, some recipes may use an alternative, such as leeks. They also need to be sautéed before adding the other ingredients if you want them to taste their best. You might even want to caramelize them to add more flavor — and we have some tips for the perfect caramelized onions, if so.