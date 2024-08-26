Labor Day 2024: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

This summer was definitely of the "blink and you'll miss it" variety, as the season is already drawing to a close. September 2 is Labor Day, a holiday that honors those who fought diligently for workers' rights in the U.S. but also serves as a final summer blowout in many households across the nation. Families, friends, and assorted loved ones will gather over the weekend leading up to the holiday to spend time together and savor the last bit of summer by enjoying a backyard BBQ.

If you can't find the time or energy to grill out this year, or just want some less common options to celebrate the holiday, Mashed has you covered. We've compiled some tasty Labor Day deals that will save you a bit of scratch and allow you to enjoy the holiday as you see fit. While some of these offers can help you stock up on steaks for a big cookout, others offer access to exclusive discounts at restaurants and fast-food joints to make Labor Day revelry a little more laidback.