Labor Day 2024: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
This summer was definitely of the "blink and you'll miss it" variety, as the season is already drawing to a close. September 2 is Labor Day, a holiday that honors those who fought diligently for workers' rights in the U.S. but also serves as a final summer blowout in many households across the nation. Families, friends, and assorted loved ones will gather over the weekend leading up to the holiday to spend time together and savor the last bit of summer by enjoying a backyard BBQ.
If you can't find the time or energy to grill out this year, or just want some less common options to celebrate the holiday, Mashed has you covered. We've compiled some tasty Labor Day deals that will save you a bit of scratch and allow you to enjoy the holiday as you see fit. While some of these offers can help you stock up on steaks for a big cookout, others offer access to exclusive discounts at restaurants and fast-food joints to make Labor Day revelry a little more laidback.
KFC
KFC makes feeding friends and family easy on Labor Day, with its 40-Piece Saucy Nuggets Party Pack for only $19.99. Along with Korean BBQ and Honey BBQ sauces, you also have your choice of brand-new flavors like Honey Garlic, Chipotle Ranch, and Mango Habanero. (Here's what Mashed thought of the new flavors when visiting KFC headquarters.)
However, the end-of-summer deals don't stop there. KFC is also offering discounts on its most popular items. Enjoy a chicken sandwich for half the price or pick up a 12-piece bucket of chicken for 40% off when you order on the app or website. And beginning September 5, take advantage of free delivery every Thursday when placing a digital KFC order.
STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse is paying tribute to teachers and first responders this Labor Day, with some deep discounts at its restaurants. With proof of employment ID, eligible customers can snag 50% off tempting menu items like dry-aged porterhouse, maple rubbed salmon, and wagyu beef sliders when dining at an STK location from August 30 through September 2. This offer is not good for alcohol and can't be combined with other deals available at the restaurant.
Kona Grill
While Kona Grill is sadly one of the many seafood chains disappearing across the U.S., the restaurant is still doing its part to honor teachers and first responders this Labor Day Weekend. Visit a location from August 30 through September 2 and receive half-off menu items like shrimp tacos and New York strip steak frites. To qualify for this deal, diners must present proof of employment upon visiting Kona Grill. Also, the offer does not apply to alcoholic beverages, nor can it be added to any other available discounts.
Pat LaFrieda Meats
If you're planning on firing up the grill this Labor Day, Pat LaFrieda Meats has a special offer on succulent, dry-aged steaks. Place your order by August 30 and receive 25% off the purchase of 60-days dry-aged, 16-ounce prime ribeye steaks. Dry-aging steaks makes for a moister cut of meat, while simultaneously developing a more robust flavor. And to ensure your friends and loved ones are privy to the best steak experience possible, check out Max the Meat Guy's best tips for your Labor Day BBQ.