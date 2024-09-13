White Chocolate-Dipped Peach Oatmeal Cookies Recipe

Oatmeal raisin cookies are a tried-and-true classic, but not everyone's a fan of dehydrated grapes. While developer Patterson Watkins is no raisin hater, she says "I don't go out of my way for 'em," and some of her friends and family absolutely can't stand this fruit. Inspired by the wide variety of dried fruits now available in the grocery store, she came up with the idea of using peaches as a more appealing raisin substitute.

Dipping the cookies in white chocolate adds the perfect "peaches and cream" touch to the final product. What with the sweetness of the chocolate, the tang from the dried fruit, and the nutty flavor of the oatmeal and the pecans or walnuts, what you have here is one well-balanced cookie. As a bonus, oatmeal cookies are a nutritionist-approved pick for healthy snacking. While we can't guarantee that an oatmeal cookie a day will keep the doctor away, we can just about guarantee that it'll hit the spot no matter when you enjoy it — morning, afternoon, or night.