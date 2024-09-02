Can You Freeze Hard-Boiled Eggs For Later?

A well-stocked freezer can be a home cook's best friend, always ensuring they have quality meat, vegetables, fruit, and more right at their fingertips. Still, despite the convenience, not all food can tolerate the chilly temperatures and changes that occur when items are frozen and thawed. Unfortunately for lovers of convenient, protein-rich hard-boiled eggs, they fall into this category — with a catch.

Generally, whole hard-boiled eggs or egg whites shouldn't be frozen. The whites typically become tough and watery, making them less than ideal for meals or snacking. But all is not lost for those looking to store eggs for the long term. When separated from the shell and white, hard-boiled egg yolks can be successfully frozen.

It's also possible to hard-cook the yolks themselves before freezing. This can be done by briefly boiling the raw, separated yolks in a saucepan with enough water to cover them, and then removing the pan from the heat so the eggs can finish cooking. They can then be stored in an airtight container and frozen.