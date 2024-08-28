Review: OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies And Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Is The Pairing Of Your Dreams

If you're anything like me, the moment you saw that Coke and OREO were pairing together for a smashup for some of their products, you were immediately onboard. Not all Coke flavors rank the same, and some OREO flavors rank better than others, too. However, I couldn't imagine how this pairing could go wrong. So, I had to give it a try. Putting the world's favorite soft drink and cookie together seems like something that should have happened a long time ago, but will it match your expectations? In 2024, you get to find out.

I was able to try the Limited-Edition OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie and the Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition soft drink ahead of their arrival in stores. Not only have I explained what you can expect, but I've managed to find out their ingredients, nutritional information, prices, and where you can find them. Finally, I've left you with a review that I think is going to help you decide whether or not you want to try these for yourself. Although, I'm betting you're going to test them personally just to make sure I've made a fair judgement.