Review: OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies And Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Is The Pairing Of Your Dreams
If you're anything like me, the moment you saw that Coke and OREO were pairing together for a smashup for some of their products, you were immediately onboard. Not all Coke flavors rank the same, and some OREO flavors rank better than others, too. However, I couldn't imagine how this pairing could go wrong. So, I had to give it a try. Putting the world's favorite soft drink and cookie together seems like something that should have happened a long time ago, but will it match your expectations? In 2024, you get to find out.
I was able to try the Limited-Edition OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie and the Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition soft drink ahead of their arrival in stores. Not only have I explained what you can expect, but I've managed to find out their ingredients, nutritional information, prices, and where you can find them. Finally, I've left you with a review that I think is going to help you decide whether or not you want to try these for yourself. Although, I'm betting you're going to test them personally just to make sure I've made a fair judgement.
What you can expect from OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies and Zero Sugar soft drinks
There was a lot of thought put into the OREO and Coca-Cola team up. The pairing goes two ways, with the creation of an OREO sandwich cookie that features the flavor of Coca-Cola. Plus, there's a Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition soft drink that features the flavor of OREOs. Both provide a completely different experience.
The OREO Coca-Cola cookie features colors you know from both brands. It has a black cookie and a red cookie, with a white filling. The black cookie is a regular chocolate OREO cookie with the OREO logo. Not only does it contain chocolate, but it has Coca-Cola syrup and popping candy to make the experience fizzy and more like drinking a Coke. Meanwhile, the red cookie is a golden-style OREO cookie with red coloring. It contains three different Coca-Cola images and also has popping candy baked into it. The middle appears to be an ordinary white creme filling, but it also has popping candies mixed in as well as a cola flavor.
On the other hand, the OREO Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is a fizzy, cookie-flavored soft drink. Like any other flavor of Coke, the idea is to experience both the cola and other flavors simultaneously. So, the expectation would be for an OREO-inspired cookies-and-cream-type flavor for this version of Zero Sugar Coke.
Where you can find OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies and Zero Sugar soft drinks
If you're trying to find Coke OREOs or OREO Cokes, you can look for them in grocery stores and convenience stores where you normally find Coke or OREO products.
The United States isn't the only place where you'll be able to find OREO Coca-Cola cookies and Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition soft drinks. A few more countries will be getting them, too, including nearby countries like Canada and Mexico, along with Brazil and China.
Both items will be available in a variety of stores. However, the 7.5-ounce 10-pack will only be available at Walmart and Target. If you like the idea of a Zero Sugar Coke with OREO flavoring, something else that might interest you is that there will be a Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Slurpee drink available in a few convenience stores. Look for them to make an appearance in Slurpee machines at some 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations around the U.S.
When you can expect to find Coke OREOs and OREO Zero Sugar Cokes
If you're anticipating getting your hands on either Coke OREOS or the OREO Cokes, there are two options. You can either wait until they come out in stores or participate in the pre-sale event to get them delivered straight to your door to guarantee that you don't miss them.
There are two pre-sale options. One is through the Walmart website in early September of 2024. So, if you're interested, you can start checking the website when the calendar turns to a new month. The other one is a pre-sale option through the OREO website, which starts September 2, 2024.
On September 9, 2024, both of these products will start hitting store shelves. There will only be a limited number of OREO Coca-Cola cookies and Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition soft drinks available. So, the amount of time they will be on the shelf is completely dependent on how big the demand is for the cookies and soft drinks. Once they're gone, they're gone.
With OREO being the world's best-selling cookie and Coca-Cola being the world's best-selling soft drink that ranks above others, it wouldn't be surprising if customers grabbed multiples. So, don't snooze on this one if it sounds like something you'd like because they're likely not going to last too long. Hopefully, they'll come around again, but you never know.
The prices you can expect to pay for OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies and Zero Sugar soft drinks
When you go out looking for the new Coke OREOs and Zero Sugar OREO Cokes, the price shouldn't catch you too much by surprise. While the soft drinks are similar in price to other Coke products on the market, the OREOs are slightly more expensive than normal specialty OREO flavors.
There will be two sizes of Coca-Cola Oreos: a 10.68-ounce package and a 2.04-ounce snack pack of cookies that contains just four cookies. The 10.68-ounce package will cost $5.29, while the 10.68-ounce one will cost $2.49.
When it comes to the Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Editions soft drinks, they will cost the same as other Coke products in similar packaging. There will be three sizes of cans available in a six-pack: 20-ounce cans, 12-ounce slim cans, and 7.5-ounce cans. However, at Walmart and Target, you'll also be able to find a 10-pack of 7.5-ounce cans. I found a current price for a six-pack of 7.5-ounce cans of Cherry Coke for $4.36 at Walmart and a 10-pack of 7.5 ounce cans of Cherry Coke for $6.08 at Walmart. So, the OREO-flavored one should be fairly similar.
The ingredients list for OREO Coca-Cola cookies and Zero Sugar soft drinks
You probably know what ingredients to expect from OREOs and Coke if you've tried them before. However, the main changes relate to adding Coke flavor and popping candies to the cookies and OREO flavor to the soft drink.
Many of the ingredients in Coca-Cola OREOs are ordinary ones you'd not be surprised to see even in homemade cookies: sugar, unbleached enriched flour, salt, baking soda, water, cornstarch, cocoa, and chocolate. However, there are two other sweeteners: corn syrup and high fructose corn syrup. It contains palm oil as well as soybean and/or canola oil as well as soy lecithin as an emulsifier. On the Coca-Cola side of the cookie, you'll find red 40 lake coloring. There are some extra flavors that come from natural and artificial sources. Plus, the cookies contain Coca-Cola syrup, which has additional high fructose corn syrup, phosphoric acid, caramel color, and natural flavors. The fizzy sensation comes from carbon dioxide.
The Limited Edition OREO Coca-Cola Zero Sugar soft drink has a shorter ingredient list. The ingredients that match classic Coca-Cola include carbonated water, caramel color, phosphoric acid, natural flavors, and caffeine. The flavors are somewhat different since this drink has a "fizzy cookie" flavor. You'll find the sugar (or high fructose corn syrup in this case) replaced with three zero-calorie sweeteners: acasulfame potassium, aspartame, and sucralose. Plus, it contains salt as well as sodium citrates (for regulating acidity).
Info about the nutritional content of Coca-Cola OREOs and Zero Sugar OREO Cokes
The nutritional content is pretty much what you would expect for a Zero Sugar Coke and Coke-flavored OREO cookies. However, you'll actually find some values to be slightly better for Coke OREOs than regular OREOs. We're not sure how that happened, but it's good news.
The serving size for Coca-Cola OREOs is two cookies, which are 140 calories. The amount of fat in two cookies is 6 grams, and 2 of those are saturated fat (10% of the daily value). The sodium amount is 85 milligrams. If you're concerned about carbs, you'll end up consuming 21 grams (8% of the daily value) if you eat a serving of these cookies. As a dessert, you of course expect some sugar. Two cookies contain 12 grams of sugar, which is 24% of the daily value. There's no fiber here, but there is a slight amount of protein (less than 1 gram). You can also get a small amount of minerals from this sweet treat: 0.7 milligrams of iron (4% DV) and 20 milligrams of potassium (0% DV).
While Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition has no sugar to speak of, it does have one lonely calorie. Oddly enough, the salt content is higher than you'd expect. It's not that bad at 80 milligrams, but it does represent 1% of the daily recommended amount. So, it's not completely insignificant. All of the other nutritional values for this drink are nil.
My verdict on Zero Sugar OREO Coke and Coke OREOs
OREO and Coca-Cola belong together. I knew it from the moment I heard about this pairing, and I wasn't disappointed. The smell is a part of the experience for Coke OREOs. It smells exactly like the ideal fizzy Coke with sweet cookies. But the real question is whether or not the OREOs taste like Coke. They absolutely do. I think it was brilliant to add popping candy because it means the Coke doesn't taste flat. I especially liked the way the popping candy keeps fizzing in my mouth after each bite. While there's popping candy and Coke flavoring in the cookies, there's some in the creme center, too. I honestly think the center is the best part — 10 out of 10.
I'm usually not a big fan of sugar-free drinks because of the aftertaste, but I was pleasantly surprised by the OREO-flavored Zero Sugar Coke. While it doesn't seem to have as much bite as regular Coke, the flavor doesn't suffer from the artificial sweeteners, and I don't detect an unpleasant aftertaste. However, the OREO cookie flavor in it seems weak to me. It's there slightly, but if you had me taste this with a blindfold on and asked me to tell you what flavor it was, I probably couldn't guess. Still, it tastes far better than any Coke with artificial sweetener that I've tried before. So, it's still a big win for me. I give it an 8 out of 10.
The methodology for my review
A representative of the Coca-Cola and OREO team-up sent me a package of the new OREO Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies and Coca-Cola OREO Zero Sugar Limited Edition soft drink in the mail to try. While I received promotional material explaining information like where and when you can find these products, neither Coca-Cola nor OREO reimbursed me or influenced my review in any way. Having the products available to try, I was able test them out personally.
However, I do want to mention that, while the Coke OREOs I received were made in the U.S., the OREO Coke sample I tried was made in the U.K. So, there could be a slight difference in flavor from your local bottling company.
Ultimately, to know how close your experiences might mirror mine, you'll want to give these a try yourself. So, mark your calendar for September 2 (for the pre-sale) or September 9 (for regular sales) if you want to conduct the same flavor experiments I did.