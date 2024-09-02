Why Burger King Was Nicknamed The BK Lounge
If you've ever heard Burger King referred to by its classier nickname, "BK Lounge," you might have comedian Dane Cook to thank for it. While Cook certainly doesn't hold sway over audiences like he once did, it appears that a joke told by the comedian is responsible for Burger King's longstanding moniker, which calls to mind a smoky club brimming with important, well-heeled people.
As seen in a YouTube video (note: this clip contains a bit of spicy language that may be off-putting to some), Cook created the name when he was employed by Burger King as a teen. The comedian experienced some embarrassment about his status as a worker at a fast-food joint and invented the more impressive-sounding BK Lounge to make others think he worked at an exclusive night club. (He even stated he was a bouncer at the establishment.) While an argument could be made that Burger King doesn't have what it takes to beat McDonald's in the fast-food wars, the latter never had the honor of receiving a catchy nickname from a world-famous stand-up comic.
I'll see your BK lounge and raise you a Whopper Bar
It shouldn't be much of a surprise that the Whopper earned the coveted top spot in Mashed's ranking of Burger King burgers. The chain even attempted to improve upon its signature menu item with the creation of the higher-end BK Whopper Bar back in 2009. While the BK Lounge never existed outside of the mind of Dane Cook, the Whopper Bar most definitely occupies a physical space (albeit exclusively within the Universal Orlando Resort). The key features of the Whopper Bar are its open kitchen and selection of over 20 burger toppings. However, meals are limited to just a few sandwiches that can be accompanied by fries (which still don't measure up to McDonald's) or onion rings.
Though the Whopper Bar aims for a specialty dining experience, the name is a misnomer, as the one-of-a-kind establishment doesn't appear to sell alcoholic beverages. That means it's unlikely to offer the same experience as the one dreamed up by Cook in his BK Lounge bit. As for the comedian's time at Burger King, Cook primarily helmed the drive-thru, which he found to be an exercise in frustration. When asked "Where do I go?" by a confused customer upon completing their drive-thru order, Cook joked about giving fictitious directions to the "Whopper Lair," which sounds like it could be a hidden room within the BK Lounge.