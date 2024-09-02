Why Burger King Was Nicknamed The BK Lounge

If you've ever heard Burger King referred to by its classier nickname, "BK Lounge," you might have comedian Dane Cook to thank for it. While Cook certainly doesn't hold sway over audiences like he once did, it appears that a joke told by the comedian is responsible for Burger King's longstanding moniker, which calls to mind a smoky club brimming with important, well-heeled people.

As seen in a YouTube video (note: this clip contains a bit of spicy language that may be off-putting to some), Cook created the name when he was employed by Burger King as a teen. The comedian experienced some embarrassment about his status as a worker at a fast-food joint and invented the more impressive-sounding BK Lounge to make others think he worked at an exclusive night club. (He even stated he was a bouncer at the establishment.) While an argument could be made that Burger King doesn't have what it takes to beat McDonald's in the fast-food wars, the latter never had the honor of receiving a catchy nickname from a world-famous stand-up comic.