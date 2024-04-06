Burger King Burgers Ranked, Worst To Best

Headed to Burger King? You may have noticed that the menu is flooded with both old and new beefy offerings, making the task of selecting just one incredibly difficult. To be honest, I haven't stepped foot in a Burger King in years — partially because I've been avoiding fast food like the plague, but also because I've been somewhat suspicious ever since I'd heard of the burger chain's struggles to stay in business and decline in popularity. McDonald's still sits at No. 1 in sales among fast food joints, but there are plenty who say Burger King is far superior. So, I thought sampling all of the burgers at Burger King would make for a good review since, after all, I have no allegiance to the chain.

Before making my purchase, I knew there was one thing I still remembered about BK, and that was the smokiness of the patties. Oh, how I love a good chargrilled burger with all those yummy, crisp toppings piled atop sloppy mayo, which serves as the ultimate sauce. I also wondered what the quality of the burger might be like at this point. Would it taste hearty, authentic, and flavorful, or would it come off as processed and cheap?

Well, I'm here to announce that I've successfully tried (almost) every burger on the Burger King menu and have come to a few surprising conclusions. Join me as I dish the deets on each Burger King burger and rank them from the worst to the best.