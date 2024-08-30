Good & Gather is a Target-owned food brand that seems to sell almost every food under the sun, so things can get a bit overwhelming when perusing the brand's many options. To be real, this brand has some really yummy picks out there, with dairy-free and plant-based choices among some of the best things from Target's Good & Gather line. We've even found many of these foods to contain fewer additives than other store-bought generic brands we've reviewed.

Still, Target's Good & Gather brand isn't perfect, and we've got proof. We've rounded up a list of some of the least healthy food options we could find gracing Target shelves to get you the information you need concerning which Good & Gather finds may not be the best for your health. Our claims are based on a thorough examination of each nutrition label, as well as the ingredients contained within. Without further ado, let's dive into the 11 least nutritious Good & Gather foods you can buy at Target.