How Do Kansas City And New York Strip Steaks Differ?

From the tender filet mignon to the tough but flavorful brisket, beef lovers have their choice of an almost dizzying number of cuts from a single cow. Even among common varieties of steak, there are notable differences that can have a noticeable effect on the flavor of your meat and your overall dining experience.

An excellent example of this is the strip steak, which is cut from a tender muscle known as the short loin primal. This is the same area of the cow that produces the T-bone and porterhouse when portioned differently. From this cut comes the two regionally named steaks that are familiar to many: the Kansas City strip and the New York strip. The primary difference between the two lies in the bone that's included (or removed) in the cut that hits your plate. However, there are also other nuances that distinguish these popular steaks from one another.