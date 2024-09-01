A Pizza Box Is Your Secret Weapon For A Camping Charcuterie Board

Camping is all about getting back to nature — getting fresh air, sleeping under the stars, cooking by the fire. But while the franks and beans are getting toasty, you might need a little something to tide you over. Sure, trail mix is fine when you're in a pinch. But while you could whip up a batch of campfire nachos (which is a great way to feed a camping crowd), wouldn't a charcuterie board also be nice? Now, we know what you're thinking: Cheese spades and fancy serving trays have no place in the forest! Luckily, you don't need anything more than last night's pizza box to take a killer snacking spread on the go (just be sure to clean it out a bit first).

While you could easily throw a few blocks of cheese and a package of salami in the cooler and call it a day, building the perfect charcuterie board is centered on making the perfect bite. To do that, you're going to need an array of flavors and textures — but who has the time to put every jam, nut, and cracker into a different portable vessel? If you're doing it right, even your biggest storage container isn't big enough to lay out a whole charcuterie spread without overlapping. That's where the pizza box comes in. As shown in a TikTok from user @dianasullivan86, a pizza box is sturdy enough to hold the weight of your many delightful selections and big enough for you to arrange them beautifully for your camping excursion without having to stack any ingredients on top of one another.