Chicken And Melon Salad With Creamy Feta Dressing Recipe

Perfectly cooked and shredded chicken can make all the difference in your salad, adding tenderness and flavor to every bite. If you're starting with raw chicken breasts, there are a few different ways that you can cook it for great results.

One of the best methods for chicken breasts is poaching, which keeps the meat moist, tender, and easy to shred. To poach chicken, place it in a pot of water or broth, bring it to a boil, and cook gently for about 15–20 minutes. You can use a meat thermometer to ensure that the chicken has reached a safe internal temperature of 165 F. You can also bake the chicken in the oven. Be careful not to overcook it, which could make the meat tough. The breasts should be ready in about 20 minutes when cooked at 400 F. Whichever cooking method you've gone for, make sure to let the chicken to rest for about 5–10 minutes before shredding. This helps the juices redistribute throughout the meat, making it even more succulent.

Once the chicken has rested, use your hands or two forks to pull the meat apart into shreds. For a quicker method, roughly chop the chicken and place it into a food processor or high-powered blender before pulsing on a low speed until it's shredded.