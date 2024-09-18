Chicken And Melon Salad With Creamy Feta Dressing Recipe
Say goodbye to lackluster salads with this vibrant and flavorful dish that's brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This chicken and melon salad with a creamy feta dressing is anything but boring, featuring fresh, juicy cantaloupe, savory shredded chicken, and a moreish cheese topping.
This salad is perfect for summer, offering a combination of textures and tastes that work together beautifully. Alongside the chicken and melon, we have crisp and colorful cucumber and bell pepper. Finely chopped red onion adds a subtle, aromatic tartness, and a bed of arugula provides a peppery base that ties everything together. For the dressing, we blend crumbled feta cheese and Greek yogurt with a little garlic and lemon to create a rich, creamy, somewhat tangy, and refreshing dressing that makes an amazing accompaniment to the sweetness of the melon. Serve this tasty salad as a nutritious light lunch or an impressive side dish. It would be delicious alongside barbecued meats and veggies.
Gather the ingredients for this chicken and melon salad with creamy feta dressing
For the base of the salad bowl, you'll need some arugula. Then, combine diced cantaloupe, English cucumber, red bell pepper, red onion, and cooked, shredded chicken breasts. Boneless and skinless chicken will work best here. For the dressing, grab some feta cheese, Greek yogurt, lemon juice, garlic powder, and salt, to taste.
Step 1: Combine the salad ingredients
Add the melon, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, and chicken breast to a mixing bowl.
Step 2: Mix
Toss well to combine.
Step 3: Add the arugula to a bowl
Place the arugula in an even layer in the bottom of your serving bowl.
Step 4: Add the salad mixture
Spoon the chicken and melon mixture on top of the arugula.
Step 5: Add the dressing ingredients to a food processor
Add the feta cheese, Greek yogurt, lemon juice, and garlic powder to the bowl of a food processor.
Step 6: Blend
Blitz until smooth. Add salt, to taste.
Step 7: Dress the salad
Spoon the feta dressing on top of the salad, and serve.
- 1 small cantaloupe, diced
- ½ English cucumber, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- ½ red onion, finely diced
- 2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
- 2 ounces arugula
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 lemon, juiced
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt, to taste
What other dressings would pair well with this chicken salad?
An easy way to switch up the flavors in this salad is to choose a different dressing. While the tang and creaminess of the feta works wonderfully here, there are plenty of other delicious options to try if you're in the mood for something else.
To keep things fresh and simple, try dressing the chicken and melon salad with a balsamic vinaigrette. The acidic qualities should complement the sweetness of the melon perfectly. Another great option would be a creamy avocado dressing. Try blending up avocado, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and dill to create a smooth and vibrant sauce that will add a wonderful richness to the salad.
Citrus flavors would also taste great with the chicken and melon. To make an easy orange vinaigrette, mix fresh orange juice and zest, vinegar, honey, mustard, and olive oil. Drizzle this over your salad to give it a refreshing zing. Or, for another creamy alternative, try a tahini dressing. Made with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic, it offers a unique, nutty flavor that will enhance those crisp veggies and tender chicken.
What are some tips for cooking and shredding chicken for salad?
Perfectly cooked and shredded chicken can make all the difference in your salad, adding tenderness and flavor to every bite. If you're starting with raw chicken breasts, there are a few different ways that you can cook it for great results.
One of the best methods for chicken breasts is poaching, which keeps the meat moist, tender, and easy to shred. To poach chicken, place it in a pot of water or broth, bring it to a boil, and cook gently for about 15–20 minutes. You can use a meat thermometer to ensure that the chicken has reached a safe internal temperature of 165 F. You can also bake the chicken in the oven. Be careful not to overcook it, which could make the meat tough. The breasts should be ready in about 20 minutes when cooked at 400 F. Whichever cooking method you've gone for, make sure to let the chicken to rest for about 5–10 minutes before shredding. This helps the juices redistribute throughout the meat, making it even more succulent.
Once the chicken has rested, use your hands or two forks to pull the meat apart into shreds. For a quicker method, roughly chop the chicken and place it into a food processor or high-powered blender before pulsing on a low speed until it's shredded.