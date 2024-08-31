How Many Burgers Can You Expect From A Pound Of Meat?

Hamburgers are a tasty, affordable, easy-to-prepare meal for all sorts of situations, from a quick weeknight dinner to a relaxed summer cookout. Buying premade patties is convenient, but thrifty home cooks can save a bit of cash and have more control over the taste and size of their burgers by making their own. However, those starting with a pound of ground meat may wonder just how many burgers can be made from it.

In most cases, you can expect to get three or four burgers per pound of meat. This is based on a typical burger size of roughly 4 to 6 ounces. Four 4-ounce burgers equal the 16 ounces that make up a pound, resulting in patties roughly the size of a quarter-pound fast-food hamburger (like those in Mashed's Five Guys Burger recipe). On the other hand, it's also possible to make two heftier 6-ounce burgers with enough left over for a third 4-ounce patty.

Those with massive appetites can even split the pound in half for mega-sized 8-ounce burgers. An excellent example of this is Gordon Ramsay's burger recipe, which uses two pounds for four servings.