Cheesy Salmon Melt Stuffed Peppers Recipe
Stuffed peppers are a family favorite, perfect for serving as a tasty and nutritious side dish, or even as the main event for a lighter meal. This versatile dish often incorporates ground beef, or keeps things vegetarian-friendly with a mixture of rice and veggies. But, have you ever tried using canned salmon as a delicious stuffing for bell peppers? Well, this cheesy salmon melt stuffed peppers recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, does just that, breathing fresh life into a tried-and-true classic.
With the rich savory taste of canned salmon, the heartiness of basmati rice, and the zing of fresh lemon juice, these stuffed peppers really hit the spot. The stuffing is brought together with sauteed onions, garlic, and a hint of Italian herbs, while a generous sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese adds extra rich, gooey goodness. After stuffing the peppers and topping them with the cheese, they bake in the oven until wonderfully tender. It's a quick and satisfying dish that's easy to prepare and packed with flavor, with the canned salmon really amping up the convenience factor.
Gather the ingredients for cheesy salmon melt stuffed peppers
To get started, grab some bell peppers that are fairly similar in size. You can opt for red, yellow, orange, or green here, depending on your preference. Then, to make the stuffing, you'll need canned salmon, basmati rice, olive oil, diced onion, minced garlic, lemon juice, Italian herbs, and mayonnaise. Once this is mixed up and peppers have been halved and stuffed, a little bit of shredded cheddar cheese goes on top.
Step 1: Cook the rice
Boil the rice in a pot of salted water as per the package instructions. Once cooked, drain and set aside.
Step 2: Halve the peppers
Meanwhile, slice the bell peppers into halves, removing the seeds and white parts.
Step 3: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan on a medium setting.
Step 4: Saute the onion
Add the onion and saute until softened, about 6 minutes.
Step 5: Add the garlic
Add the garlic and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
Step 6: Add other stuffing ingredients
Stir in the cooked rice, salmon, lemon juice, Italian herbs, and mayonnaise.
Step 7: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 8: Put peppers on baking sheet
Place the halved peppers on a baking sheet.
Step 9: Stuff the peppers
Spoon the salmon and rice mixture into each pepper half.
Step 10: Add the cheese
Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese on top.
Step 11: Bake
Bake for 25 minutes.
Step 12: Garnish and serve
Serve, topped with fresh chopped parsley if desired.
- 4 bell peppers
- 1 (14.75-ounce) can salmon
- ⅔ cup basmati rice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ onion, diced
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- Juice of ½ lemon
- 2 teaspoons Italian herbs
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Chopped parsley
- Boil the rice in a pot of salted water as per the package instructions. Once cooked, drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, slice the bell peppers into halves, removing the seeds and white parts.
- Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan on a medium setting.
- Add the onion and saute until softened, about 6 minutes.
- Add the garlic and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
- Stir in the cooked rice, salmon, lemon juice, Italian herbs, and mayonnaise.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Place the halved peppers on a baking sheet.
- Spoon the salmon and rice mixture into each pepper half.
- Sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese on top.
- Bake for 25 minutes.
- Serve, topped with fresh chopped parsley if desired.
Could I use another type of fish in this stuffed peppers recipe?
In this recipe we use canned salmon, but if you have another type of canned fish on hand, feel free to use this. Canned tuna is a great alternative that'll also work well with the creamy, cheesy filling, giving a slightly milder but equally delicious flavor. If you prefer a richer fishy taste, canned sardines or even canned mackerel could be used as substitutes too. Since these fish tend to be a little meatier, make sure to break the pieces down with a fork or wooden spoon as you combine them with the other stuffing ingredients.
If you want to use fresh fish, simply cook it using your chosen method, such as oven-baking or poaching, before flaking it into the stuffing mixture. Cod, haddock, tilapia, or other types of white fish would all be great choices. You could even go all out and opt for a combination of different fish here.
Could I incorporate spices or chiles into the salmon stuffing?
While these salmon stuffed peppers are full of delicious savory flavors, adding spices or chiles to the stuffing mixture is a great idea if you want to give this recipe a bit more of a kick. Diced jalapeños, Serrano peppers, or even a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes can be mixed into the stuffing for a spicier result. Or, drizzle some chili oil or sriracha on top of the peppers before serving. You'll find that the fiery heat of the chiles complements the richness of the salmon and the creaminess of the mayo and cheese beautifully.
For a smokier flavor, try adding a pinch of smoked paprika or chipotle powder into the stuffing mixture. Or, incorporate a touch of cumin or coriander for a warm and earthy note. A sprinkle of cayenne pepper is also a great way to provide an extra element of heat without being too overpowering. For a subtle hint of heat, top the peppers with a spicier cheese, such as pepper jack.