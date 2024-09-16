Stuffed peppers are a family favorite, perfect for serving as a tasty and nutritious side dish, or even as the main event for a lighter meal. This versatile dish often incorporates ground beef, or keeps things vegetarian-friendly with a mixture of rice and veggies. But, have you ever tried using canned salmon as a delicious stuffing for bell peppers? Well, this cheesy salmon melt stuffed peppers recipe, brought to us by Catherine Brookes, does just that, breathing fresh life into a tried-and-true classic.

With the rich savory taste of canned salmon, the heartiness of basmati rice, and the zing of fresh lemon juice, these stuffed peppers really hit the spot. The stuffing is brought together with sauteed onions, garlic, and a hint of Italian herbs, while a generous sprinkling of melted cheddar cheese adds extra rich, gooey goodness. After stuffing the peppers and topping them with the cheese, they bake in the oven until wonderfully tender. It's a quick and satisfying dish that's easy to prepare and packed with flavor, with the canned salmon really amping up the convenience factor.