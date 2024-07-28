12 Facts About Canned Sardines

Sardines are a flavorful, meaty, and nutritious seafood option that can be purchased in a variety of forms. These fish are available whole and fresh, conveniently frozen, and even transformed into a rich paste for spreading onto crispy bread. One form that's often overlooked but is just as tasty and versatile as the fresh variety is canned sardines.

Canned sardines are an amazing ingredient for adding rich flavors and a hearty dose of healthy fats and protein to any plate, all in an incredibly quick and easy to prep form. These small fish have an impressive shelf life, can be enjoyed hot or cold, and sometimes even come in a delicious ready-made sauce. Packing a powerful punch in terms of nutrition, and with so many different ways to prep them, canned sardines have a lot to offer. Plus, they're a fantastic budget-friendly option.

In this article, we take you through 12 fascinating facts about these humble canned fish, while equipping you with all the knowledge you need to prepare a delicious meal with them. So, read on to discover why canned sardines absolutely deserve a place in your pantry.