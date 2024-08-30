Sonic Swings And Misses With Loaded Queso Fries

The Loaded Queso Fries come in a hot dog boat accompanied by a fork because they're understandably messy. The container also likely accounts for a medium being the only available size, which is fine by me. The portion is sufficient as a side, but if you're looking to make Loaded Queso Fries your entire meal, you may want to reconsider.

The Bacon Ranch fries are hardly smothered in toppings. Pockets of melted cheddar here and there occasionally overlap with similar queso hotbeds, but it is not hard to find a few naked fries in the bunch. The bacon is likewise dispersed, though it often ends up at the bottom of the dish due to a lack of a cheesy place to get stuck.

The first bite is less about evaluating the dish and more about adjusting to how salty Sonic's Groovy Fries are. They're undeniably crispy, but they give McDonald's fries a run for their money in straight saltiness. Paired with the bacon and queso, this entire dish should come with a glass of water. And the ranch? I hardly noticed it was there most of the time. Maybe it gets lost in the queso or maybe there simply isn't enough for it to make an impact on the overall flavor.

On the whole, the Bacon Ranch Loaded Queso Fries are just okay. Unless you're dying for bacon and a side dish that will leave you parched, there's no need to rush out the door for these fries.