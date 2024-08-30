September Aldi Finds You Can Expect To See During German Week

Aldi's German origins are never more apparent than during German Week, which is the store's celebration of different types of cuisine hailing from its home country. German Week typically occurs twice annually, with the second and final installment usually scheduled for September to precede Oktoberfest celebrations. Here at Mashed, we believe that Aldi's themed weeks are the best time to shop at the chain, as these events feature beloved classics alongside new items customers may be discovering for the very first time.

To prepare you for the upcoming German Week, which we're guessing kicks off on September 18 based on product release dates, Mashed is providing a sneak peek of the many items that await Aldi shoppers. These products include snacks, sweets, and dinnertime options that typify German cuisine. Like many other hot products at Aldi, don't expect these goods to hang around forever. If you miss out, you'll need to wait until next year to explore Aldi's German roots through its selection of tempting products.