September Aldi Finds You Can Expect To See During German Week
Aldi's German origins are never more apparent than during German Week, which is the store's celebration of different types of cuisine hailing from its home country. German Week typically occurs twice annually, with the second and final installment usually scheduled for September to precede Oktoberfest celebrations. Here at Mashed, we believe that Aldi's themed weeks are the best time to shop at the chain, as these events feature beloved classics alongside new items customers may be discovering for the very first time.
To prepare you for the upcoming German Week, which we're guessing kicks off on September 18 based on product release dates, Mashed is providing a sneak peek of the many items that await Aldi shoppers. These products include snacks, sweets, and dinnertime options that typify German cuisine. Like many other hot products at Aldi, don't expect these goods to hang around forever. If you miss out, you'll need to wait until next year to explore Aldi's German roots through its selection of tempting products.
Deutsche Küche Hazelnut Biscuits
All of Aldi's German Week products come from the Deutsche Küche brand, including these hazelnut and chocolate-flavored biscuits (aka cookies). Retailing for just $2.99 a pack, these cookies look like the perfect after-dinner treat. Chocolate and hazelnut will likely be a pleasing flavor combo, but the look of these cookies means they'll also make an adorable addition to just about any table. They'll be available starting September 18.
Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs
While they may be somewhat unfamiliar to most Americans, peanut-flavored corn puffs are a beloved snack in Germany. This treat consists of puffed corn, which is covered in ground peanuts for what will likely be a salty and satisfying snacking experience. Aldi shoppers can find Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs on store shelves starting September 18 for just $2.49 per bag.
Deutsche Küche Covered Wafers
Deutsche Küche's Chocolate Flavored Wafers look almost too good to eat based on the picturesque, old-timey bicycle stamped into the chocolate on top. Starting on September 18, shoppers can choose from milk and dark chocolate flavors for $2.49 per pack. In addition to the coated wafer, each flavor features a hazelnut cream filling inside.
Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel
Schnitzel is one of the many iconic German foods that we think you should try before you die, and starting September 18, Aldi is offering a pork version. For the uninitiated, schnitzel is a cut of meat that's pulverized until thin, then it's covered in bread crumbs and fried to perfection. In addition to veal, schnitzel can also be made with pork or chicken. You can enjoy this taste of German cuisine for $8.99 per package.
Deutsche Küche Jaffa Cakes
People outside of Europe who may not know what Jaffa Cakes are or what they taste like might want to check out this Aldi offering, available September 18. These spongy cookies — which are actually English in origin, not German — typically feature a combination of orange jam and dark chocolate, though Aldi will offer a strawberry variety in addition to the traditional orange. Retailing for $2.99 per package, American Aldi shoppers can finally discover why these treats are so beloved.
Deutsche Küche Sugar Roasted Almonds
While the cute packaging is sure to catch your eye, the Sugar Roasted Almonds from the Deutsche Küche brand are anticipated to offer a pleasing sweetness and appealing crunch. Almonds are the perfect on-the-go snack, especially if you're seeking something that's replete with healthy fats, nutrients, and minerals. Bags of Sugar Roasted Almonds can be purchased for $2.89 per package starting September 18.
Deutsche Küche Wafer Rolls
Available in milk and dark chocolate varieties, Wafer Rolls might just be the breakout hit of Aldi's German Week snack selection. The chocolatey coating covers only half the wafer, which makes this snack highly appealing from an aesthetic perspective. You can sample this German-inspired treat for $2.49 a package beginning on September 18.
Deutsche Küche Chicken Schnitzel
Schnitzel can be made from a variety of meats, from veal to pork and even poultry like chicken. This frozen chicken schnitzel from Deutsche Küche looks pretty convenient, and the tender, breading-coated chicken will be a great way to liven up your typical dinnertime options. Chicken schnitzel will retail for $9.99 per package when it debuts on September 18.
Deutsche Küche Cream Cake Assorted Varieties
Available in Black Forest, chocolate, and strawberry flavors starting September 18, Aldi's Cream Cake looks about as decadent as you can get. Black Forest is easily Germany's most beloved cake flavor, and Aldi's version features layers of vanilla cream mousse drizzled with cherry sauce. Fun fact: Black Forest cake got its name from the traditional German attire that people used to don in the country's Black Forest region. All three flavors will retail for $7.99 per package.