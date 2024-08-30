Costco's Tres Leches Bar Cake, At Long Last, Returns To The Bakery

Lots of Costco food items have cult followings, including some of the chain's freshly-baked goods. One dessert that showed up in its bakeries back in 2021 was Costco's tres leches bar cake, which had the internet buzzing. Although fans were divided on the caramel treat, apparently, it was popular enough to get a slight makeover and return to stores in 2024.

The @costcohotfinds fan account hit lovers of the tres leches bar cake with that good news this week on Instagram. The post also showed that, while the treat used to have a sort of chocolate sprinkle on it, it's now topped with fancy-looking chocolate shavings.

Fans filed into the comments section, excitedly, with one user saying, "Oh, this will definitely be on my weekly Costco run!" However, some weren't convinced, suggesting it's too rich or overly processed. Meanwhile, others lamented that they couldn't find it at their local stores.