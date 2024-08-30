Costco's Tres Leches Bar Cake, At Long Last, Returns To The Bakery
Lots of Costco food items have cult followings, including some of the chain's freshly-baked goods. One dessert that showed up in its bakeries back in 2021 was Costco's tres leches bar cake, which had the internet buzzing. Although fans were divided on the caramel treat, apparently, it was popular enough to get a slight makeover and return to stores in 2024.
The @costcohotfinds fan account hit lovers of the tres leches bar cake with that good news this week on Instagram. The post also showed that, while the treat used to have a sort of chocolate sprinkle on it, it's now topped with fancy-looking chocolate shavings.
Fans filed into the comments section, excitedly, with one user saying, "Oh, this will definitely be on my weekly Costco run!" However, some weren't convinced, suggesting it's too rich or overly processed. Meanwhile, others lamented that they couldn't find it at their local stores.
Where is the cake available and for how much?
A recent Reddit discussion posted a photo of the cake's display at Costco, with the price marked at $17.99. Commenters on the thread claim it's available in places such as the chain's U.S. Texas region (including Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma), as well as Orlando, Florida, and Connecticut. However, a search on the Costco website doesn't currently show availability for this item; the chain's inventory varies from place to place, especially for its bakery, so shoppers must check with their local store to determine if it's for sale there.
A tres leches cake is named quite literally for its ingredients. "Tres leches" in Spanish means "three milks," and this kind of dessert typically includes three dairy stars: whole milk (or heavy cream), evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk. If you're not sold on the Costco version, you could always make a homemade tres leches cake using our recipe. But many fans online seem pretty pumped about giving Costco's tres leches bar a go, with one user on Reddit saying, "After having tried the tuxedo cake, I'll try anything in that shape from the bakery."