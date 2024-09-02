11 Mistakes Health Experts Say You Should Avoid When Storing Raw Chicken

Chicken is a staple protein that many of us have in our meal routine. Whether it's chicken tenders, grilled chicken, or a comfort food like chicken pot pie on the menu, you can always count on poultry to be a crowd-pleaser. It's safe to say the dangers of raw chicken are well-known, but in case you're not convinced, safety officials say consuming raw chicken or its contaminants can cause foodborne illness or food poisoning. This is why cooking chicken until it has an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit is key, along with also knowing the signs that your chicken has gone bad, whether it's by checking the texture or the smell.

You also can unintentionally expose yourself to foodborne illnesses in the preparation process. It all begins with how you store your chicken. There is a certain way to handle your raw chicken to mitigate the risk of illness. You may be making some big mistakes without even realizing it — like how you store your raw chicken in your grocery cart, your fridge, or your freezer at home. Food safety experts, microbiologists, and chefs weighed in on their raw chicken storage tips that can help keep you and your family safe from foodborne illnesses.