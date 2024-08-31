New Kelce Mix Cereal Review: This Sugary Sweet Combo Is A Breakfast Fumble
The Kelce brothers pulled out all the stops on this one; whether or not I'm digging it isn't so clear. If you don't know who the Kelce Brothers are, now's your chance to find out. Jason and Travis Kelce are biological brothers who play(ed) for two different NFL teams. Jason is now retired but played center for the Philadelphia Eagles, while younger brother Travis plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, as of the time of publication. The brothers host a podcast called "New Heights," in which they previously revealed their list of most crave-worthy cereals. General Mills eventually caught wind of this and made the brothers co-creators of their own cereal.
So, what exactly is this cereal, you ask? Enter Kelce Mix. This one-of-a-kind cereal is a blend of three breakfast classics in one: Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Reese's Puffs. Kelce Mix is bagged, boxed, and ready to hit shelves for your enjoyment. And while this isn't the first time General Mills combined beloved breakfast cereals, it is the first time this particular mix will be distributed.
Kelce Mix cereal is a limited edition grab that sounds interesting, to say the least. But how does it taste? Stay tuned as I give my honest review on this sugary cereal.
What are the ingredients in Kelce Mix cereal?
As mentioned, Kelce Mix cereal is a blend of Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Reese's Puffs, making it, in my opinion, one of the strangest breakfast cereals ever sold. I'll break down Kelce Mix cereal nutrition facts a bit later, but for now, know that this frenzied blend contains a mixture of sugar-coated wheat, oat, and corn cereals, along with the ever-so delicious Lucky Charms marshmallows.
At first blush, the ingredients in Kelce Mix seemed evenly distributed, though I think there could have been more marshmallows. As a kid, eating Lucky Charms was more about the marshmallows than anything, and for some reason, I expected there to be more of them in this mash-up. I realize this is a "me" thing, and probably won't bother everybody. Still, it's worth mentioning, especially if you enjoy Lucky Charms marshmallows and were looking forward to getting a mouthful of them like I was.
How much does Kelce Mix cereal cost?
Kelce Mix cereal goes for about $5.69 per 11.5-ounce box, which breaks down to about 50 cents per ounce of cereal. The price of Kelce Mix cereal may vary depending on your location. For a typical 9-ounce box of Lucky Charms, Walmart charges $2.97 at the time of publication, which is approximately 32 cents per ounce. Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Reese's Puffs are even cheaper; for a 10-ounce box priced at $2.97 or an 11.5-ounce box priced around $3.50, it comes out close to 30 cents per ounce. With these calculations in mind, it's easy to see that Kelce Mix, though unique, is priced higher per ounce than most standard boxes of cereal.
I wondered how much it would cost to purchase Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Reese's Puffs separately, and actually, it would prove a better deal. Since a box of each costs approximately $3 at Walmart, you'd actually end up with roughly 30 ounces of cereal for a little over $9. Yes, it may seem more expensive, but you'd be getting almost three times as much cereal.
How long will Kelce Mix cereal be available, and where can I get it?
Kelce Mix cereal will be available early September 2024. It is a limited-edition cereal, and how long it will remain available is unknown. The cereal will be sold nationwide; however, if you don't see it offered in your neck of the woods, you still have options. To make your own Kelce Mix at home, simply combine ⅓ cup of Lucky Charms, ⅓ cup of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and ⅓ cup of Reese's Puffs. Of course, this will serve as a single bowl of cereal; you can multiply this recipe to keep on hand when hunger strikes.
Besides combining this trio of cereals, you could also try coming up with your own blend. Hey, if the Kelce brothers can take three of the most popular cereals of all time and come up with a combination this crazy, you can too.
How does Kelce Mix cereal compare to other cereals on the market?
I've already discussed how Kelce Mix cereal compares to other cereals price-wise, but in terms of concept and flavor, this product is unmatched. I don't know if I have ever sampled a cereal quite like this one. While other cereals have one straightforward flavor that spans the entirety of the eating experience, Kelce Mix is quite different. Even the way it looks proves disconcerting; my middle-aged mind doesn't want to accept that a kid-friendly hodgepodge of a cereal like this even exists.
All in all, Kelce Mix cereal is more polarizing than many other cereal types, and because of that, I believe it will only appeal to a certain crowd. Frankly, for $5.69 a box, I'd think twice before purchasing it, especially if you aren't someone who has a child-like affinity for old-school cereal classics like these three.
Is Kelce Mix cereal healthy?
As you might guess, Kelce Mix cereal isn't the healthiest breakfast cereal on the market. While I'm not here to tell you which cereals you should be eating and which you shouldn't, know that a cereal featuring Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Reese's Puffs is bound to contain artificial colors, flavors, and additives (like this controversial ingredient found in Cinnamon Toast Crunch).
Apart from additives, you'll also encounter loads of sugar in each bite. For reference, the American Heart Association recommends consuming anywhere between 26 to 35 grams of added sugar per day. A single cup of Kelce Mix cereal will score you 11 grams of added sugar, along with 150 calories, 3 grams of fat, and 230 milligrams of sodium. Add to that the fact that many of us would probably eat at least double the portion size listed on the package, and this sugary concoction could wreak havoc on your health if consumed daily.
How does Kelce Mix cereal taste?
Kelce Mix cereal tastes just as you'd expect: sheer chaos.
As I poured the cereal into the bowl, I couldn't help but chuckle. It's one thing to know there are three cereals stuffed in one bag and another thing to see it first-hand. Upon first bite, I was met with a cloyingly sweet and utterly confusing mouthful of cereal. The taste of peanut butter and cinnamon paired with the distinct flavor of Lucky Charms marshmallows was overwhelming. I kept chewing, and after my taste buds relaxed a bit, the cereal became more pleasant. Still, the flavors didn't meld well and didn't deliver the exciting effect I hoped. Once I finished the bowl, I immediately found myself searching for my toothbrush; I could sense the grit of sugar on my teeth which left me feeling uncomfortable.
Overall, Kelce Mix cereal left me feeling more confused than satisfied. Would I eat another bowl? Maybe. Would I purchase an entire box? No way. Though tasty to some degree, Kelce Mix cereal was too discombobulated for me to truly enjoy.