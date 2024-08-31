New Kelce Mix Cereal Review: This Sugary Sweet Combo Is A Breakfast Fumble

The Kelce brothers pulled out all the stops on this one; whether or not I'm digging it isn't so clear. If you don't know who the Kelce Brothers are, now's your chance to find out. Jason and Travis Kelce are biological brothers who play(ed) for two different NFL teams. Jason is now retired but played center for the Philadelphia Eagles, while younger brother Travis plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, as of the time of publication. The brothers host a podcast called "New Heights," in which they previously revealed their list of most crave-worthy cereals. General Mills eventually caught wind of this and made the brothers co-creators of their own cereal.

So, what exactly is this cereal, you ask? Enter Kelce Mix. This one-of-a-kind cereal is a blend of three breakfast classics in one: Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Reese's Puffs. Kelce Mix is bagged, boxed, and ready to hit shelves for your enjoyment. And while this isn't the first time General Mills combined beloved breakfast cereals, it is the first time this particular mix will be distributed.

Kelce Mix cereal is a limited edition grab that sounds interesting, to say the least. But how does it taste? Stay tuned as I give my honest review on this sugary cereal.