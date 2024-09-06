Make The Best Dessert Tamales Of Your Life With These Sweet Ingredients

Dessert tamales needn't be plain corn ones, however. In Mexico, they're often flavored with pineapple. The pineapple isn't necessarily used as a filling, since Rick Martínez says roast pineapple is often mixed straight into the dough. Pineapple tamales made this way, he says, have "kind of got that kind of airy cake-like texture ... just delicious." He says that berries, too, can be mixed into the dough, or berry jam can be used as a filling. Other dessert tamales are flavored with dulce de leche or brown sugar and chopped toasted pecans.

Yes, chocolate tamales are a thing. The easiest way to make them may be to mix some cocoa powder into the sweetened masa dough, although you could also add melted chocolate, chocolate chips, or even all three to create triple chocolate tamales. Martínez notes that you may need to add more liquid and oil or butter to the dough, so the cocoa powder won't make it too dry.

Dessert tamales needn't even be made with corn. Martinez tells us that one of his favorites, a tamale he's only eaten in one place, was made with rice. "Imagine a rice pudding," he tells us, "but in a corn husk and steamed so ... it's more like a [baked] custard." The flavor, he says, was "incredible."