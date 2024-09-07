11 Steak Cuts Chefs Reach For When Making Stir-Fry

There's something equally delicious and satisfying about stir=fry. Though traditionally made with Asian-inspired flavors like soy sauce, hoisin, or fish sauce, this versatile meal can be made with a nearly infinite combination of protein, vegetables, sauces, and toppings. From Mexican-influenced flavors to stir fries with Italian-esque seasoning, this dish can be iterated upon endlessly, making it a go-to for many home chefs and pros alike. And while stir-fry can be commonly found made with meats like succulent shrimp or juicy, butter-filled chicken, there's something extra appealing about a savory stir-fry made with juicy steak.

While many different cuts of beef fit the bill when making stir-fry, there are some that are better-suited than others. We spoke with a few experts to get their opinion on which steak cuts will help level-up your next stir-fry dinner. Read on to discover which steak David Rose (Omaha Steaks Executive Chef) and Ted Rosen (Dickson's Farmstand Meats Executive Chef) recommend for your next stir-fry.