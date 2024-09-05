The Expert-Approved Ingredients You Should Add To Chocolate Fondue

Chocolate fondue is a simple dish, but its simplicity allows you to easily customize it with a few mix-ins for extra flavor. "Chocolate fondue is sublime on its own, especially when paired with the right platter of dipping foods," says chocolate expert Nicole Patel, owner of Delysia Chocolatier. "However, adding carefully selected ingredients can elevate the experience to new heights." Our classic chocolate fondue recipe works as a solid base that you can build upon. To figure out the best choices for mix-ins, we asked Patel for her recommendations. Ultimately, she suggests "choosing flavor profiles that match the mood of your occasion."

For a family-friendly or casual event with a playful feel, Patel advises trying "salted caramel fondue made with milk chocolate, French fleur de sel, and homemade caramel sauce." You might consider adding some whimsy to your dipping foods, as well, by cutting fruit into fun shapes or opting for baked goods that are a bit more colorful than your basic chocolate or vanilla.

Alternatively, surprise your guests after a gourmet meal by bringing out a spirit-infused chocolate fondue for a truly special final course. "A fondue infused with cognac, fresh vanilla bean paste, and the brightness of orange zest creates an unforgettable finish," says Patel. For more mature palettes, you might consider swapping out the milk chocolate with a darker variety.