The Expert-Approved Ingredients You Should Add To Chocolate Fondue
Chocolate fondue is a simple dish, but its simplicity allows you to easily customize it with a few mix-ins for extra flavor. "Chocolate fondue is sublime on its own, especially when paired with the right platter of dipping foods," says chocolate expert Nicole Patel, owner of Delysia Chocolatier. "However, adding carefully selected ingredients can elevate the experience to new heights." Our classic chocolate fondue recipe works as a solid base that you can build upon. To figure out the best choices for mix-ins, we asked Patel for her recommendations. Ultimately, she suggests "choosing flavor profiles that match the mood of your occasion."
For a family-friendly or casual event with a playful feel, Patel advises trying "salted caramel fondue made with milk chocolate, French fleur de sel, and homemade caramel sauce." You might consider adding some whimsy to your dipping foods, as well, by cutting fruit into fun shapes or opting for baked goods that are a bit more colorful than your basic chocolate or vanilla.
Alternatively, surprise your guests after a gourmet meal by bringing out a spirit-infused chocolate fondue for a truly special final course. "A fondue infused with cognac, fresh vanilla bean paste, and the brightness of orange zest creates an unforgettable finish," says Patel. For more mature palettes, you might consider swapping out the milk chocolate with a darker variety.
Mixing up a show stopper
Perhaps you have chocolate fondue in mind for a special occasion, and a bit of cognac or caramel doesn't quite seem like enough. Nicole Patel has another suggestion that upgrades the appearance of your fondue. "For a more sophisticated affair, a dusting of edible gold leaf adds a touch of sparkle to your fondue," she says. As the delicate ingredient may get lost in a big batch, add it as a final touch at the end, almost like a garnish.
To amp up the flavor for a celebration-worthy fondue, Patel suggests "[enhancing] it further with a splash of Champagne or a hint of espresso powder for a truly decadent treat." You may want to pair your fondue with a cocktail that brings in the ingredients you've added, such as an espresso martini, or keep it simple with a glass of Champagne sprinkled with some of the leftover gold leaf.
Whatever mix-ins you select, make sure you're avoiding the common mistakes people make with chocolate fondue in particular by splashing in some heavy whipping cream and taking your time heating it all up. If you find you enjoy coming up with different flavor combinations, get a proper fondue pot rather than just using the kitchen equipment you have available to melt chocolate and keep it warm. See our list of the best fondue pots for some great options.