Brunch-Approved Jammy Eggs And Pesto Toast Recipe
If you're looking for a brunch recipe that feels fancy but is actually quite easy to whip up, these jammy eggs and pesto toast might just be the perfect addition to your weekend mornings. Created by Catherine Brookes, this recipe features rich cream cheese, jammy soft-boiled eggs, and a flavorful homemade basil pesto. It's a dish that hits all the right notes, with a satisfying combination of creamy, tangy, and nutty flavors.
Getting those eggs wonderfully jammy with a tender white and slightly runny yolk is crucial here, and we've got a foolproof method to ensure they come out perfect every time. Pair the jammy eggs with a vibrant, garlicky pesto made with fresh basil, pine nuts, Parmesan, and lemon juice, and the result is a brunch plate that's packed with color and flavor. Toasted sourdough provides a crisp, hearty base, and a generous smear of cream cheese amps up the indulgence factor. This delicious brunch plate is quick to make, being ready in less than 20 minutes, and sure to bring a welcome dose of elegance and comfort to your morning.
Gather the ingredients for brunch-approved jammy eggs and pesto toast
First up, you'll need some sliced bread. Sourdough will work great here, offering that perfect chewy-crisp texture when toasted, but any sturdy bread will work. Then, grab some eggs and cream cheese. To make the delicious herby pesto, gather up basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, salt, and olive oil.
Step 1: Boil the eggs
Add the eggs to a pot of boiling water. Cook for 7 minutes 30 seconds.
Step 2: Add pesto ingredients to food processor
Meanwhile, add the pine nuts, garlic, basil, Parmesan, lemon juice, and salt to the bowl of a food processor.
Step 3: Blend
Blitz into a paste, scraping down the sides if necessary.
Step 4: Drizzle in olive oil
With the food processor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until all of it has been added and you have a smooth pesto.
Step 5: Cool the eggs
Transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water for 5 minutes.
Step 6: Toast bread
Toast the bread.
Step 7: Add the cream cheese
Spread each toasted bread slice with cream cheese.
Step 8: Add pesto
Spoon some pesto onto each slice.
Step 9: Peel the eggs
Remove the eggs from the water and peel them.
Step 10: Halve the eggs
Slice each egg in half to reveal the jammy middles.
Step 11: Add eggs to toasts
Place two egg halves onto each toast.
Step 12: Drizzle on more pesto
Spoon more pesto on top of the eggs.
Step 13: Garnish and serve
Serve, garnished with black pepper and red pepper flakes if desired.
What can I spread on the toast other than cream cheese?
If you don't have cream cheese on hand, or would like to switch things up, there are plenty of delicious alternatives you can spread on your toast to complement the jammy eggs and pesto. A great dairy-free option would be mashed or sliced avocado, which will add a creamy consistency and good dose of healthy fats to the toasts. Hummus would also be a tasty choice, with that earthy, nutty flavor complementing the herby pesto wonderfully.
There are a few other dairy-based options to consider, too. Ricotta cheese would work brilliantly in place of the cream cheese, bringing a slightly lighter texture, milder flavor, and touch of elegance. For a richer, tangier alternative, try adding crumbled goat cheese or feta cheese. You could even melt a layer of gooey shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese onto the toasts under the broiler or in the air fryer before topping with the pesto and eggs.
How can I use up any leftover homemade pesto?
If you find yourself with extra homemade pesto after making this recipe, there's no need to let it go to waste. This tasty sauce is incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes.
Of course, one of the most tried-and-tested ways to use pesto has to be pairing it with pasta. Mix it into cooked pasta, along with a splash of the pasta cooking water to create a silky, vibrant sauce. You could also add in some sliced grilled chicken, broccoli, or cherry tomatoes to create a well-rounded and satisfying meal. Another great way to use pesto is as a pizza topping. Simply drizzle it onto the crust, either in place of or alongside the tomato sauce. Top with mozzarella, roasted vegetables, or your favorite meats before baking for a delicious, herb-infused twist.
Pesto also works brilliantly as a dressing. To thin it out a little, try mixing the sauce with a little extra olive oil, lemon juice, or vinegar. Then, it can be drizzled over mixed greens, pasta salads, or roasted veggies to give them a flavorful upgrade. Or, mix leftover pesto into some Greek yogurt or sour cream to create a delicious dip for crudites, chips, or crackers.