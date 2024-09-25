Brunch-Approved Jammy Eggs and Pesto Toast Recipe

If you're looking for a brunch recipe that feels fancy but is actually quite easy to whip up, these jammy eggs and pesto toast might just be the perfect addition to your weekend mornings. Created by Catherine Brookes, this recipe features rich cream cheese, jammy soft-boiled eggs, and a flavorful homemade basil pesto. It's a dish that hits all the right notes, with a satisfying combination of creamy, tangy, and nutty flavors.

Getting those eggs wonderfully jammy with a tender white and slightly runny yolk is crucial here, and we've got a foolproof method to ensure they come out perfect every time. Pair the jammy eggs with a vibrant, garlicky pesto made with fresh basil, pine nuts, Parmesan, and lemon juice, and the result is a brunch plate that's packed with color and flavor. Toasted sourdough provides a crisp, hearty base, and a generous smear of cream cheese amps up the indulgence factor. This delicious brunch plate is quick to make, being ready in less than 20 minutes, and sure to bring a welcome dose of elegance and comfort to your morning.