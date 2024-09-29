Easy White Chocolate Lemon Truffles Recipe

There's something about chocolate truffles that feels a little bit more decadent than your average dessert. Despite their elegance, these delicious bite-sized treats are incredibly easy to make at home. And, whilst dark chocolate truffles are a classic choice, today we're switching things up with something a little more zesty. These white chocolate lemon truffles are brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. With a moreish combination of creamy white chocolate and tangy lemon, these little balls of sunshine are bursting with flavor. They're perfect as a quick dessert, for gifting, or simply as a sweet snack to brighten your day.

The recipe is super simple too, requiring just six ingredients and minimal prep. You'll start by melting white chocolate chips with heavy cream, before adding the citrusy juice and zest, while a few drops of food coloring give the truffles a sunny yellow hue. Then, we let the fridge do the work. The chilled mixture is then ready to be rolled into balls and coated in powdered sugar for a sweet finish. It's a pretty foolproof process that's certainly worth a try if you want to impress your friends and family!