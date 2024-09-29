Recipes Dish Type Candy and Treat Recipes

Easy White Chocolate Lemon Truffles Recipe

bowl of white chocolate lemon truffles Catherine Brookes/Mashed
By Catherine Brookes

There's something about chocolate truffles that feels a little bit more decadent than your average dessert. Despite their elegance, these delicious bite-sized treats are incredibly easy to make at home. And, whilst dark chocolate truffles are a classic choice, today we're switching things up with something a little more zesty. These white chocolate lemon truffles are brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. With a moreish combination of creamy white chocolate and tangy lemon, these little balls of sunshine are bursting with flavor. They're perfect as a quick dessert, for gifting, or simply as a sweet snack to brighten your day.

The recipe is super simple too, requiring just six ingredients and minimal prep. You'll start by melting white chocolate chips with heavy cream, before adding the citrusy juice and zest, while a few drops of food coloring give the truffles a sunny yellow hue. Then, we let the fridge do the work. The chilled mixture is then ready to be rolled into balls and coated in powdered sugar for a sweet finish. It's a pretty foolproof process that's certainly worth a try if you want to impress your friends and family!

What ingredients will I need for these easy white chocolate lemon truffles?

white chocolate lemon truffles ingredients Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Making these tasty treats requires just a handful of easily accessible ingredients. To make the basic ganache mixture, you'll need white chocolate chips and heavy cream. Then, lemon zest, lemon juice, and yellow food coloring are all mixed through. Finally, grab some powdered sugar for coating the truffles.

Step 1: Add chocolate and cream to a bowl

white chocolate chips and cream in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Put the chocolate chips and heavy cream into a heatproof bowl.

Step 2: Microwave to melt together

white chocolate ganache in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Microwave in 20-second bursts, stirring in between, until melted.

Step 3: Add the lemon and coloring

lemon truffle mixture in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Add the lemon zest, lemon juice, and food coloring and stir to combine.

Step 4: Chill the ganache

lemon truffle mixture in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Chill the mixture in the fridge for two hours.

Step 5: Sift the sugar

bowl of sifted powdered sugar Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Sift the powdered sugar into a bowl.

Step 6: Shape the truffles

making lemon truffles Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Take spoonfuls of the lemon truffle mixture and roll them into balls with your hands.

Step 7: Roll in sugar

lemon truffle rolled in powdered sugar Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Roll each ball in the powdered sugar.

Step 8: Chill the truffles

lemon truffles on cutting board Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Place the truffles on a parchment-lined cutting board or sheet pan and chill in the fridge for a final 30 minutes before serving.

Easy White Chocolate Lemon Truffles Recipe
These elegant zesty white chocolate and lemon truffles are surprisingly easy to make, and are perfect as a special dessert, a treat, or as a gift.
Prep Time
2.83
hours
Cook Time
0
minutes
Servings
24
truffles
white chocolate lemon truffles on wooden board
Total time: 2 hours, 50 minutes
Ingredients
  • 9 ounces white chocolate chips
  • ¼ cup heavy cream
  • Zest of two lemons
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • A few drops of yellow food coloring
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar
Directions
  1. Put the chocolate chips and heavy cream into a heatproof bowl.
  2. Microwave in 20-second bursts, stirring in between, until melted.
  3. Add the lemon zest, lemon juice, and food coloring and stir to combine.
  4. Chill the mixture in the fridge for two hours.
  5. Sift the powdered sugar into a bowl.
  6. Take spoonfuls of the lemon truffle mixture and roll them into balls with your hands.
  7. Roll each ball in the powdered sugar.
  8. Place the truffles on a parchment-lined cutting board or sheet pan and chill in the fridge for a final 30 minutes before serving.
Could I flavor these truffles with something other than lemon?

close up of lemon truffle with bite mark Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Sweet white chocolate and tangy lemon is certainly a mouth-watering combination, but these truffles are remarkably easy to customize with other flavors if desired. For a tasty twist that still keeps things within the citrus realm, try swapping out the lemon for orange or lime juice and zest. These fruits both make a lovely pairing with white chocolate, for a combination that's just as balanced and refreshing. You could of course use an orange or green food coloring here, rather than yellow, if desired.

Another flavor that pairs beautifully with white chocolate is raspberry. To create this combination, add a few drops of raspberry extract until your desired flavor is achieved. Or, to transform these truffles into a cool and creamy treat, ditch the lemon and add a dash of peppermint extract: These would be perfect for the holidays. To keep things simple and classic, you could always opt for vanilla-flavored truffles. Simply add a teaspoon of vanilla extract to the mixture, which should enhance the creamy richness of the white chocolate wonderfully.

What else could I use to coat these truffles?

bowl of white chocolate lemon truffles Catherine Brookes/Mashed

When it comes to coating these white chocolate lemon truffles, powdered sugar is a simple yet delicious choice. But if you want to switch up their look or taste, there are plenty of other options to try.

For a rich, slightly bitter contrast to the sweet white chocolate, try rolling your truffles in cocoa powder. This is sure to give them a sophisticated look and a deep chocolatey flavor. Finely chopped nuts, such as pecans, hazelnuts, or pistachios make a great coating too, adding a satisfying crunch and a nutty flavor. To save on chopping time, toss the nuts into your food processor and blitz until broken down into tiny pieces.

For a tropical twist, you could roll your truffles in desiccated coconut. This will add a little crunch and a unique flavor that would pair beautifully with the lemon and white chocolate. Or, if you're all about color, go for some fun rainbow sprinkles, which would make these truffles the perfect treat to serve at a birthday party. Freeze-dried fruit powders, such as raspberry or strawberry, also make a fantastic truffle coating, providing a pop of color and plenty of fruity flavor.

