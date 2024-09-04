Chili's Vs Applebee's: Who Has The Best Appetizers?

Most of us can agree that a good appetizer can sometimes be more exciting than the main course. Chili's and Applebee's are two popular restaurants that feature a variety of delicious-sounding appetizers. As such, I thought it might be a good idea to sample appetizers from each to see which chain featured the best-tasting starter meals.

In the following post, I'll walk you through my experience with the appetizers sold at Chili's and Applebee's. Though I didn't get a chance to taste every appetizer on Chili's and Applebee's menus, I tasted most of them and will give a description of each, along with what I thought of its overall taste and value.

Please note that I don't frequent either restaurant often, and as such, am reviewing each appetizer sold at Chili's and Applebee's from an unbiased lens. With that out of the way, join me as I seek to discover which of the two restaurants truly has the best appetizers.