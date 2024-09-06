The Butter Tip Restaurants Use For Chef-Worthy Soups

Somehow, good restaurants seem to make even the simplest dishes taste much better than the versions you make at home. For example, a seemingly standard tomato soup goes from a side dish to the star of the show, creamy and rich yet light and bursting with flavor and acidity. There are a few tips chefs have for creating a restaurant-worthy soup, including one focused on a particular ingredient — butter.

"Restaurant soups definitely contain more butter than homemade soups," chef Bernhard Mairinger admitted to Mashed. This is one of the primary reasons restaurant soups taste incredible, while yours falls a little flat in comparison. "A chef will always say fat equals flavor," added chef James DiBella. Butter enhances the flavor of just about any type of soup.

DiBella explained that the use of butter should start early in the cooking process, when you're sautéing some of the ingredients and building the flavor base for your soup. "Most chefs cook many of their ingredients in butter instead of vegetable or olive oil," said DiBella. "Considering how much more flavor butter imparts, it just makes sense." So, whether you're sautéing some onions until they're translucent, crisping up a bit of pancetta, or cooking your broccoli so it becomes tender, use butter to do it. To help you attain soup perfection, we've ranked 16 popular butter brands from worst to best and also crafted a comprehensive guide with 18 types of butter and how to use them.