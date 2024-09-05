11 Things You Should Be Doing For A Better BLT, According To Experts

When you're craving the salty, satisfying, delicious taste of a BLT — or bacon, lettuce, and tomato — sandwich, it can be tempting to run to the nearest restaurant to get this classic meal. And while most restaurants will serve up a BLT that will make your mouth water, it's also possible to recreate this iconic deli staple at home. While you may have avoided trying to make this simple but standout sandwich at home in the past because it never lives up to restaurant quality, there are a few easy steps you can take to make it feel more gourmet.

We spoke with two experts to get their insider secrets on how home chefs can take BLTs to the next level without ever leaving the house. Read on to discover the simple ways Savory Experiments founder and chef, Jessica Formicola, and But First We Brunch owner and recipe developer, Cynthia Christensen, recommend to achieve restaurant-quality BLTs.