The Biggest Recalls In Lidl History

Originally from Germany, the Lidl grocery chain is close to reaching 200 locations in the U.S., though you'll need to be on the East Coast to get your shopping done. Trawling its aisles is a joy, with international goodies mingling with produce, mixes, and the fresh smells of pretzels and bread wafting from the bakery.

Yet like any grocery store, it isn't surprising to encounter recalls on our favorite products. The company has handled a multitude of incidents since launching stateside in 2017, all to varying degrees of danger for its customers. For example, on March 29, 2024, a labeling faux-pas forced stores to pull Deluxe Macarons "Party Edition" off shelves. Since the treats featured major allergens that weren't disclosed to shoppers — wheat and nuts to name a few – shoppers were instructed not to eat them in fear of an adverse reaction.

Whether it's the reach of states affected or the illnesses tallied by health authorities, we've gathered some of the biggest recalls to happen in Lidl's history. To touch on all the bases, past (and even present) controversies from the U.S. and Europe are fair game.