The Animal That Inspired The Name Of Raising Cane's (Besides Chicken)
The unlikely origin of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is a charming tale of entrepreneurial ambition intertwined with a heartfelt nod to man's best friend. The fast-casual chain was founded by Todd Graves, a Louisiana native with a vision for serving simple, high-quality meals — and the owner of a dog whose name is now seen on hundreds of restaurant signs around the world.
The story begins in the mid-1990s when Graves, a student at Louisiana State University, proposed the idea of a chicken finger-centric restaurant for a class project. Unimpressed, his professor gave him a poor grade, dismissing the niche concept as unlikely to succeed. However, an undeterred Graves passionately believed in his idea and refined the business plan with the help of his pal Craig Silvey. Potential investors remained skeptical, but Graves' tenacity never wavered.
To raise the necessary capital, Graves worked as a boilermaker in California and as a commercial salmon fisherman in Alaska. After months of relentless labor, he returned to Baton Rouge with enough money to bring his dream to life. Graves purchased a building near the LSU campus for the first location of his poultry venture. During this time, Graves adopted a yellow Labrador Retriever and named him Raising Cane — a play on words of the old phrase "raising Cain," which means to cause trouble.
Raising Cane was Graves' beloved yellow Lab
Like any devoted business owner, Todd Graves wanted his brand to stand out from the saturated fast food market. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Graves revealed he initially considered calling his creation either Folly's Chicken Fingers ("because we had a friend that called everybody a 'folly'") or Sockeye's (to pay homage to his gig as a sockeye salmon angler in Bristol Bay, Alaska). Reflecting on his journey, he realized his yellow Lab had been a constant companion and source of joy. Graves decided to name the restaurant Raising Cane's as a tribute to his loyal, loving dog as well as the lively, rebellious restaurant atmosphere he cultivated from day one.
Raising Cane's opened its doors on August 28, 1996, and quickly gained popularity for its no-frills menu of chicken fingers, Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, and a signature dip, Cane's Sauce. Meanwhile, some customers swear by the Raising Cane's secret menu, which includes honey mustard and a "Nashville" hot chicken sandwich (dressed with Louisiana Hot Sauce, nonetheless).
Today, Raising Cane's is among the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S. Despite its expansion, the company remains true to its roots, serving delicious grub to hungry patrons, proving the naysayers wrong, and, of course, celebrating the bond between Graves and his dog. "I didn't realize then, too, that [my dog] would become a mascot, and we're on the third Raising Cane now, [and] she's keeping the legacy going," he shared.