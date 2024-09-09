The Animal That Inspired The Name Of Raising Cane's (Besides Chicken)

The unlikely origin of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is a charming tale of entrepreneurial ambition intertwined with a heartfelt nod to man's best friend. The fast-casual chain was founded by Todd Graves, a Louisiana native with a vision for serving simple, high-quality meals — and the owner of a dog whose name is now seen on hundreds of restaurant signs around the world.

The story begins in the mid-1990s when Graves, a student at Louisiana State University, proposed the idea of a chicken finger-centric restaurant for a class project. Unimpressed, his professor gave him a poor grade, dismissing the niche concept as unlikely to succeed. However, an undeterred Graves passionately believed in his idea and refined the business plan with the help of his pal Craig Silvey. Potential investors remained skeptical, but Graves' tenacity never wavered.

To raise the necessary capital, Graves worked as a boilermaker in California and as a commercial salmon fisherman in Alaska. After months of relentless labor, he returned to Baton Rouge with enough money to bring his dream to life. Graves purchased a building near the LSU campus for the first location of his poultry venture. During this time, Graves adopted a yellow Labrador Retriever and named him Raising Cane — a play on words of the old phrase "raising Cain," which means to cause trouble.