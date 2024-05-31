Secret Menu Items You Can Order At Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's is lauded for its simple and concise menu, consisting of just four items: Chicken fingers, Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries, and the secret Cane's sauce. You can get these items in combo boxes from the chain's official menu, or order them a la carte. With such limited menu offerings, it's not expected for there to be any secret menu items, but the Louisiana-based chain isn't as limited as you think. Its secret menu has some ingenious items like the chicken fingers sans breading (called ”naked”), a secret sauce that isn't the Cane's signature, and plenty of substitutions and menu hacks that will land you with more food for less money.

The reason a basic chain like Raising Cane's has a customer base loyal and dedicated enough to come up with a secret menu is the restaurant's commitment to quality. With fried chicken so fresh it gets thrown out six minutes after leaving the fryer, coleslaw that doesn't get served more than 24 hours after being made, and sauces made in-house everyday, you get the same delicious flavor each time with no compromise on quality. In fact, Raising Cane's lacks common restaurant appliances like microwaves and heat lamps, so the food is never reheated or kept longer than it should.

Whether you love Raising Cane's enough to be a Caniac or choose to ignore the chain like a maniac (sorry, had to), trying the secret menu is worth a shot. Heck, you might end up liking it!