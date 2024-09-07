The Easy Way A Professional Chocolatier Makes Vegan Chocolate Fondue

When it comes to vegan desserts, you might assume that chocolate fondue is automatically ruled out. After all, it's typically comprised of little else besides dairy (case in point: Our classic chocolate fondue recipe has two types of chocolate and whipping cream as the base). However, it's actually not that challenging to make a vegan version if you know the right modifications to make to your preferred recipe. To help you get the best possible results, we got a few tips from chocolate expert Nicole Patel, owner of Delysia Chocolatier.

"Start by selecting a vegan chocolate such as Delysia Chocolatier's dark chocolate bars," says Patel. Even mainstream brands like Hershey are beginning to offer more vegan options, so you should be able to find some choices at just about any grocery store.

Since fondue isn't just melted chocolate, you'll also need to swap out the cream that helps create that perfect fondue consistency. "Substitute the heavy cream used in traditional fondue recipes with a non-dairy milk of your choice, or use coconut cream," Patel suggests. We have a list of every plant-based milk and what they're best used for, so think of the overall flavor profile you want in your fondue then pick a vegan chocolate and non-dairy milk combination that helps achieve that.