The Easy Way A Professional Chocolatier Makes Vegan Chocolate Fondue
When it comes to vegan desserts, you might assume that chocolate fondue is automatically ruled out. After all, it's typically comprised of little else besides dairy (case in point: Our classic chocolate fondue recipe has two types of chocolate and whipping cream as the base). However, it's actually not that challenging to make a vegan version if you know the right modifications to make to your preferred recipe. To help you get the best possible results, we got a few tips from chocolate expert Nicole Patel, owner of Delysia Chocolatier.
"Start by selecting a vegan chocolate such as Delysia Chocolatier's dark chocolate bars," says Patel. Even mainstream brands like Hershey are beginning to offer more vegan options, so you should be able to find some choices at just about any grocery store.
Since fondue isn't just melted chocolate, you'll also need to swap out the cream that helps create that perfect fondue consistency. "Substitute the heavy cream used in traditional fondue recipes with a non-dairy milk of your choice, or use coconut cream," Patel suggests. We have a list of every plant-based milk and what they're best used for, so think of the overall flavor profile you want in your fondue then pick a vegan chocolate and non-dairy milk combination that helps achieve that.
Selecting the best plant-based options
Some vegan dairy options, like coconut milk or cream, will have stronger flavors that come through in your final product. These should be used intentionally. For example, pair a vegan white chocolate fondue with coconut milk for a tropical-inspired take. However, more neutral options such as oat, almond, or cashew milk allow your chocolate to be the star flavor. Whichever plant-based milk you pick, ensure it's an unsweetened version, as you'll be getting enough sugar from the chocolate.
Both traditional chocolate fondue and vegan alternatives should be the same consistency — thick enough to coat the items you're dipping into it but not so thick it becomes an impenetrable chocolate sludge. Luckily, troubleshooting the consistency couldn't be simpler. As Nicole Patel outlines, "If the chocolate fondue is too thick, simply add more non-dairy milk. If it's too thin, incorporate more chocolate to achieve the desired consistency." To balance the ratios right from the beginning, consider the properties of the non-dairy milk you're using. For example, you may want to add more chocolate to a thinner non-dairy beverage like cashew milk.
For a next level vegan fondue, you may also need to brainstorm a few ideas for what to dip in it. Though many choices like fresh fruit are naturally vegan, you'll need to find vegan versions of baked goods such as brownie squares or pound cake.