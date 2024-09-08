Cook Your Canned Chicken In A Pan For A Sizzling Upgrade

Chicken is a staple protein in many households because of its versatility (it pairs well with countless flavors) and nutrition, packing anywhere from 24 to 32 grams of protein per 100 grams. Canned chicken can be a good alternative to have on hand in your pantry for those times when you forget to take that pack of raw chicken out of the freezer to thaw or want to get dinner prepped quickly. For example, it's perfect for saving yourself time when making a chicken pot pie. If you've always found canned versions of the lean protein a bit underwhelming, don't fret. There are many simple ways to make canned chicken taste better, and while several approaches involve adding a burst of flavor with sauces or seasonings, another method for elevating this ingredient involves adding some heat (as in temperature, not spice).

Canned chicken is already cooked, so you don't even need to heat it. However, taking a few minutes to brown it in a pan with some butter will significantly improve both the flavor and texture. After all, as Julia Child said, "With enough butter, anything is good." Although you won't get the same sear as you would on raw chicken, allowing canned chicken to sizzle in the pan undisturbed will develop some crispy bits throughout that immediately amp up the taste of whatever dish you add it to.