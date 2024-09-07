The Sweetest Man V Food Challenges That Made Our Bellies Hurt

No television show has ever made audiences feel fuller without taking a single bite then "Man v. Food." That's a shame, considering the quantity of food presented in just a single episode, let alone the voluminous arrangements of sweets, treats, and eats the cast has gnawed on during the show's run. Through the seasons, there have been monumental challenges that would put even the most eager eater through the wringer, featuring stacks of grub that were about as far from nutritious as possible.

More than any other sort of other, it's surely the desserts that make viewers' stomachs bloat in sympathy. Whether it was Adam Richman sipping 15 milkshakes or Casey Webb digging into a giant slice of Key lime pie, the sweet treats that hit the table are the ones that stick with fans of the show long after the episode has ended.

Whether you consider this the best or worst of "Man v. Food" depends on how much you love dessert. Chances are, even fans of the ooey and gooey have difficulty digesting the power eating presented on these episodes. Here are perhaps the most egregious episodes for creating second-hand tummy aches that refuse to go away ... the memory alone is enough to inspire a gut clench.