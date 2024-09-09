Chef-Approved Equipment You Need To Make Frosting Look Bakery-Worthy

Frosting cake is an art, and all bakers need to know the proper techniques to do it well. To learn how amateur bakers can make their frosting look bakery-worthy, Mashed consulted an expert. Leanne Tran leads a six-person, all-female team that manages daily pastry for Le Crocodile, dinner pastry at Bar Blondeau, and property events at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn. According to Tran, if you want your cake to look its best, start by using the equipment employed by professionals. Tran recommends a total of four tools: a stand mixer, an offset spatula, a rubber spatula, and a bench scraper.

"Your life will be much easier by using a stand mixer," Tran says. Stand mixers are a good investment because amateur bakers will get a lot of use out of them — including using them to make frosting. There are many types of frosting and different ways to use them, but typical cake frostings such as buttercream and cream cheese frosting require plenty of whipping to incorporate air. With all the speed settings you need, stand mixers do the work for you, ensuring a fluffy outcome.