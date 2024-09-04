Panda Express Blazing Bourbon Chicken Review: A Fiery Fail

Panda Express' Blazing Bourbon Chicken is back, and this time, everyone has the chance to try it. This Panda Express dish is a collaboration with Hot Ones™ and, as the name would imply, aims to be the restaurant's spiciest entree yet.

As the people closest to me know, I'm a long-time Panda Express fan and probably always will be. I love having the option to sample tasty Asian-inspired entrees alongside fluffy white rice, chow mein, and freshly sauteed veggies over the typical fast-food burger fare. I also have an affinity for the bourbon chicken served up at my local mall (classy, I know), so when presented with the opportunity to try Panda Express' new Blazing Bourbon Chicken, I eagerly accepted.

So, how does Panda Express' Blazing Bourbon Chicken taste? I've got the answer to that question and more. Read on as I reveal all the answers to your burning questions about Panda Express' Blazing Bourbon Chicken, including how much it costs, how it compares to Panda Express offerings, and my honest thoughts on the menu item.