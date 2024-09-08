Zaxbys Vs Raising Cane's: Which Chicken Restaurant Came First?

When it comes to fried chicken, some folks don't play around. Like anything else that sets our passions ablaze, this appreciation for good fried chicken has manifested as a fan-initiated rivalry between two major chicken tender chains — Raising Cane's and Zaxby's.

These fast casual restaurants have similar offerings, famously serving up chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, buttery toast, and coleslaw — among other items. And, of course, there are the sauces. (If you're on the hunt for the perfect dipping sauce, you have to try our copycat Raising Cane's sauce recipe.) Whether Zaxby's or Raising Cane's is better is undoubtedly a matter of opinion — and we're doing our very best not to insert ours here. However, the question of which came first, we can answer.

Zaxby's was founded in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1990 by Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley. The two had been friends since childhood and had a shared dream of bringing quality Southern cooking and hospitality to the fast food scene. Six years later, Todd Graves opened Raising Cane's in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While there's no denying Zaxby's came first, both have fascinating origins.