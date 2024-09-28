Kefir Blueberry Peach Smoothie Recipe
It's hard not to love smoothies. You can customize them entirely to your liking, and depending on what you include in the mix, they can serve as a refreshing beverage or a nourishing meal on the go. Mashed recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares a fruity variation with this kefir blueberry peach smoothie recipe. Aside from the requisite fruits, she includes an additional ingredient to take this smoothie to the next level. "One word — probiotics! I know it's a buzz word right now, but for good reason," she shares and explains, "The good bacteria found in kefir can enhance your overall health, making this smoothie not only delicious, but good for you!"
There are only a few ingredients in this blend, and Le Moing highlights the fact that there's no need to add any extra sugar — the natural sugars from the fruit suffice. The last thing you want is a sugar crash mid-morning from drinking a sweetened smoothie (especially if you're already adding sugar to your coffee). "Kefir is also low in lactose, so if you're lactose intolerant, this is the smoothie for you," Le Moing adds. While there's little lactose and no added sugar, the taste is anything but lacking. "It's creamy, tangy, has a little bit of texture, and a hint of ginger, making you feel proud of yourself for making this," Le Moing shares.
Gather the ingredients for this kefir blueberry peach smoothie
For this recipe, you'll need kefir, and Le Moing recommends choosing a creamier whole milk variety. If desired, she notes you can swap in sweetened or flavored kefir for a different taste. "If you can't find kefir, you can use Skyr or Greek Yogurt and add about 1 tablespoon of water or milk to thin it out a bit," she notes. However, note that the probiotic qualities will be significantly reduced.
Next, get blueberries and fresh peach slices. If possible, Le Moing highly recommends using fresh in season fruit from a farmers market, as it boasts more flavor than supermarket or frozen alternatives. If you're struck with a sudden smoothie craving, choose different in season fruit or be sure to thaw frozen fruit first. Next, get orange juice for a smoother consistency (store-bought or freshly squeezed will work). Freshly grated ginger gives this smoothie a pleasant kick. "I love the combination of ginger and fruit," Le Moing shares, advising against powdered ginger. Finally, finish it off with a pinch of kosher salt. "You don't often see salt as an ingredient in smoothie recipes, but it makes a world of difference," Le Moing remarks and explains, "All it does is bring out the flavor."
You'll need to make ice cubes, and Le Moing has a pro tip that will simplify any freezing process: "To save yourself a lot of frustration, invest in a silicone ice cube tray."
Step 1: Make the ice cubes
To make the ice cubes, divide ½ cup kefir between 4 slots of an ice cube tray, using about 2 tablespoons for each cube. Freeze overnight.
Step 2: Blend fruit and juice
To make the smoothies, add blueberries, peaches, and orange juice into a blender and blend until a puree forms, scraping down the sides as needed.
Step 3: Add kefir and seasonings
Add the kefir ice cubes, ginger, and salt and blend until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed.
Step 4: Pour, garnish, and serve
Pour the smoothie out into a cup and garnish with extra blueberries and peaches if desired.
- ½ cup kefir
- ½ cup blueberries
- ½ cup fresh peach slices
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger, packed
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
What are the health benefits of kefir?
If you've looked into probiotics at all, you've likely come across kefir, a milk or water product fermented in kefir grains. The grains contain active bacteria that in turn offer probiotic benefits, namely related to gut health. "They are live bacteria and yeast that are good for your digestive track, maintaining a healthy balance which is important for digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune system function," Le Moing explains. Aside from being loaded with healthy bacteria, she notes that kefir is "Nutrient-packed including calcium, protein, and vitamins B12, B2, magnesium, and phosphorus."
On top of that, various studies find kefir to have antioxidant properties, which makes it even more worthy of being included in your diet. For yogurt lovers who have sensitivities to lactose, kefir is often a suitable alternative with a similar taste and consistency minus the heftier doses of lactose. Ultimately, it's an easy smoothie add-in with serious health benefits.
How can I bulk up this kefir smoothie even further?
Depending on the time of day you're having this smoothie, you may want to bulk it up to make it more satiating. Fruit is tasty but it doesn't usually keep you full for hours on end. Instead, ingredients with fat and protein are more likely to offer these characteristics. "While kefir already has about 9 grams of protein in a serving, here are some other ingredients you can add to keep you satisfied for longer," Le Moing says, noting that protein powder or nut butter and chia, flax, or hemp seeds are worthy additions. Le Moing lists. Adding soft tofu or half an avocado to your smoothie is another way to load up on protein and healthy fats.
Or, if your appetite is bigger she recommends, "Simply increase the portion size, double this recipe." As well, Le Moing enjoys serving this smoothie with eggs and toast or oatmeal, which altogether makes a well-rounded and filling morning meal.