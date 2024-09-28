It's hard not to love smoothies. You can customize them entirely to your liking, and depending on what you include in the mix, they can serve as a refreshing beverage or a nourishing meal on the go. Mashed recipe developer Tess Le Moing shares a fruity variation with this kefir blueberry peach smoothie recipe. Aside from the requisite fruits, she includes an additional ingredient to take this smoothie to the next level. "One word — probiotics! I know it's a buzz word right now, but for good reason," she shares and explains, "The good bacteria found in kefir can enhance your overall health, making this smoothie not only delicious, but good for you!"

There are only a few ingredients in this blend, and Le Moing highlights the fact that there's no need to add any extra sugar — the natural sugars from the fruit suffice. The last thing you want is a sugar crash mid-morning from drinking a sweetened smoothie (especially if you're already adding sugar to your coffee). "Kefir is also low in lactose, so if you're lactose intolerant, this is the smoothie for you," Le Moing adds. While there's little lactose and no added sugar, the taste is anything but lacking. "It's creamy, tangy, has a little bit of texture, and a hint of ginger, making you feel proud of yourself for making this," Le Moing shares.