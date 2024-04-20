11 Fast Food Coffees That Have A Lot More Sugar Than You Might Realize

Everyone has a preference when it comes to coffee. Some see their simple cup of black java as the key that starts their engine in the morning. Others add a splash of milk or cream to liven things up, and even a dash of cinnamon is hardly uncommon. Then, there's sugar.

Humans have been adding sugar to their coffee for around 400 years, and it's a trend that isn't likely to stop anytime soon, especially as corn syrup and other sweeteners continue to make their way into all types of foods. From a cup of home-brew with a cube of sugar to the syrupy-sweet drinks gracing menus the world over, sugar in coffee is not a surprise.

Sugar isn't inherently bad, but like any other food, it's best in moderation. The American Heart Association recommends that adult men consume no more than 36 grams of added sugar a day, while the number is just 25 grams for women. Those numbers seem reasonable until you start digging into just how much sugar your favorite fast-food coffee drinks contain. We took a look at some of the most popular menu options out there, and while the list is plenty sweet, it might just sour you on a few of these beverages.