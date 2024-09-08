The Mixologist-Approved Fruits You Should Add To Daiquiris (Aside From Lime)
The beloved Daiquiri has a surprising origin story with late-19th-century roots in a small Cuban village by the name of (you guessed it) Daiquiri. And, surprisingly, the first batch called for lemons, not limes. When it comes to crafting a modern Daiquiri, lime is typically the go-to fruit, but why not shake things up? Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, shares her expert recommendations with Mashed, explaining how swapping out the iconic green citrus can transform the simple, timeless cocktail into an even tastier treat.
Grapefruit, for instance, brings a tartness that complements rum's complexities. Its refreshing tang makes it a natural fit for sugary Daiquiris, especially if you enjoy a zesty finish in each sip. "If you've ever had a Hemingway Daiquiri, you know that grapefruit juice goes great in this delicious, classic rum cocktail," Horn says. Famed author Ernest Hemingway preferred his Daiquiris with freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice — a recipe known today as the Hemingway Special or El Floridita #4.
Then, there's passionfruit, known for its fragrant, golden pulp that possesses sweet and sour tropical notes. Pair the passionfruit's flesh and juice with a lighter rum to allow its tangy palate to take center stage while still providing that crisp Daiquiri punch.
Experiment with a medley of fruits for Daiquiris
Of course, no Daiquiri discussion would be complete without mentioning strawberries. A frozen strawberry Daiquiri recipe can be served within minutes, no matter the season or occasion. Strawberries offer an acidic essence that blends seamlessly with rum. While they can skew a little sweeter than citrus fruits, strawberries are tart enough to balance the drink's richness, making them a favorite of anyone who appreciates a berry-forward libation.
For a punchy alternative, Molly Horn suggests yuzu, an aromatic citrus fruit from East Asia that's a hybrid of Ichang papeda and sour mandarin orange. "Yuzu can be a really great option [for Daiquiris]," she explains. "Just make sure you pick a fuller-bodied white rum that will stand up to the depth of flavor of the yuzu." This tip ensures the cocktail remains harmonious without the rum getting lost behind the mouth-puckeringly bold yuzu juice.
Whether you're drawn to the bittersweetness of grapefruit, the allure of passionfruit, the freshness of strawberries, or the intriguing vigor of yuzu, there's no shortage of creative options to elevate your Daiquiri game. Each fruit adds its own unique twist while keeping the spirit of the Daiquiri alive. By the way, not all Daiquiris are frozen; order your drink straight-up in a chilled glass for a smooth sensation — and to avoid brain freeze.