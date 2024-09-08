The Mixologist-Approved Fruits You Should Add To Daiquiris (Aside From Lime)

The beloved Daiquiri has a surprising origin story with late-19th-century roots in a small Cuban village by the name of (you guessed it) Daiquiri. And, surprisingly, the first batch called for lemons, not limes. When it comes to crafting a modern Daiquiri, lime is typically the go-to fruit, but why not shake things up? Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, shares her expert recommendations with Mashed, explaining how swapping out the iconic green citrus can transform the simple, timeless cocktail into an even tastier treat.

Grapefruit, for instance, brings a tartness that complements rum's complexities. Its refreshing tang makes it a natural fit for sugary Daiquiris, especially if you enjoy a zesty finish in each sip. "If you've ever had a Hemingway Daiquiri, you know that grapefruit juice goes great in this delicious, classic rum cocktail," Horn says. Famed author Ernest Hemingway preferred his Daiquiris with freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice — a recipe known today as the Hemingway Special or El Floridita #4.

Then, there's passionfruit, known for its fragrant, golden pulp that possesses sweet and sour tropical notes. Pair the passionfruit's flesh and juice with a lighter rum to allow its tangy palate to take center stage while still providing that crisp Daiquiri punch.