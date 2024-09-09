The Air Fryer Turns Store-Bought Brownie Mix Into Crispy Yet Fudgy Perfection

When you don't want to turn on your oven or are looking to make a smaller batch of something, you probably turn to your trusty air fryer. However, don't make the mistake of only using it for savory items. Many sweet treats turn out great in this kitchen appliance. Air fryers cook quickly, and the fan is located in the top of most units, making them fantastic for baked goods with gooey, nearly underdone interiors and slightly crisp exteriors — like brownies.

Of course, you need to start with a great brownie batter. Mashed ranked 12 popular store-bought brownie mixes to help you pick the best boxed version. (We also have 23 recipes for homemade brownies if you prefer to whip your batter up from scratch.)

You'll also need to get creative with your baking vessel, unless you have a very large air fryer or rectangular model that can hold a traditional brownie pan. Reusable silicone liners are perfect if you don't mind that some of your brownies' edges will be curved due to the liner's shape. Just make sure the liner is heat resistant. If you don't have a reusable liner, consider lining the air fryer with parchment paper. It will need to be carefully trimmed, as extra paper can potentially contact the heating element and burn.