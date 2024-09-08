Mistakes Everyone Makes When Roasting Potatoes

You might think you know how to make good roasted potatoes, but there could be some missteps holding your spuds back from being truly great. People make all kinds of mistakes when roasting potatoes and it can leave you disappointed with your dinner. There's an art to getting potatoes perfectly crunchy on the outside and incredibly fluffy on the inside. And, once you've perfected your roasties, you'll basically never want to make anything else.

Everyone deserves great roasted potatoes, so we've decided to hone in on some of the biggest errors folks make with them. From failing to parboil before roasting to crowding the pan, there are all kinds of areas where you might not even realize you're messing up.

By identifying these pain points and learning what to do instead, you can troubleshoot and make improvements. We don't think it's hyperbolic to say you'll soon be eating the best potatoes of your life. No more soggy spuds or subpar seasoning, you're going to learn how to turn things around.