Victoria Vs Rao's Pasta Sauce: Which Is Better

Victoria and Rao's are known to be luxurious, high-quality pasta sauces. They both go a step above your average grocery store pasta sauce by following a slow-cooking method and only using Italian tomatoes. Knowing that these are considered to be some of the best sauces on supermarket shelves, I was curious to see how they stacked up against one another.

Pasta sauce is always great to have on hand in your kitchen, especially for those nights where you want a delicious, filling meal that doesn't take too much effort. With the variety of sauces available on the market, you can never be bored.

If you're going to spend that extra buck or two on a fresher, tastier pasta sauce brand — you're going to want to know which one is truly the best. In this article, I'll compare four different flavors of Victoria and Rao's using a variety of criteria. From price, nutrition, flavor, and more — I'll be sure to let you know which one is worth stocking up on.