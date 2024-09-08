The 2 Green Flags You Should Look For At Korean Restaurants

With Korean food's rising popularity and bustling Koreatowns in cities like New York City and LA, there are so many eateries to explore. One of the absolute best Korean BBQ restaurants in the U.S. might even be in your neck of the woods. We talked to an expert about which green flags in Korean restaurants distinguish the good from the even better. Sungchul Shim is a chef at the Michelin-starred Korean restaurant, Kochi. It debuted in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of the Big Apple in 2019 and offers a nine-course tasting menu that combines street food and traditional flavors. Fittingly, the restaurant's name translates to "skewer," a tool used for many Korean street foods such as rice cakes, chicken, and fish cakes.

The two green flags that Shim told us to look out for are restaurants that use house-made kimchi and sauces. Restaurants could so easily order these items in bulk, but choosing to make them is "always a great sign of a restaurant using fresh ingredients and attention to quality," Shim explained.

The chef also told us about the red flags to look out for: "Avoid any Korean restaurant where you see greasy bowls or plates as it is a sign of improper maintenance and care and could possibly lead to food-borne illnesses." This advice applies to eating at any restaurant, and if you notice dirt or grease on a plate, you should alert the waiters.