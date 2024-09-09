The Time Rachael Ray 'Almost Killed' Tony Bennett

Music icon Tony Bennett passed away in July 2023 at the age of 96, but television personality and professional cook Rachael Ray (who isn't technically a chef) recently shared that she once nearly killed the legendary crooner when she had him over for dinner. Ray explained that Bennett and his wife Susan were visiting her home for the first time where she planned to serve a meal of homemade ossobuco. It wasn't the food that nearly killed him, though, it was the floors.

In a collaborative Instagram post shared by Ray and two other accounts, she revealed, "I had polished the floors in the kitchen because ... Tony Bennett's coming to dinner I have to make sure the floors are perfect and the house is clean and everything is just amazing." She then admitted, "I might have gone a little overboard with the floors."

Ray recalled that when she pulled out the chair for Bennett, it slid out from beneath him and he hit his head on the marble countertop in her kitchen. Though the singer was ultimately just fine (even eating two portions of everything at dinner), we imagine it was probably quite the scare for everyone involved. "I thought I killed him, literally," Ray said.