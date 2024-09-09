Myths About Cheerios You Thought Were True

You might've had crunchy, oat-filled Cheerios as your first bowl of cereal as a baby, and chances are they'll be well stocked in the retirement home where you live out your golden years. In between, your pantry has likely seen its share of yellow Cheerios boxes, too, especially if you've ever raised children in need of a quick breakfast or on-the-go snack. The iconic O-shaped cereal has become synonymous with early-morning sustenance, late-night snacks, and even dinner in a pinch.

Cheerios are one of the most beloved cereal brands in the United States. The truth about Cheerios — whether your favorite is the classic, the sweeter Honey Nut sister, or any number of the best Cheerios flavors now on shelves — is that this cereal is pretty hard to ignore at the grocery store. The brand of best-selling cereal has been sold by General Mills since 1941 and shows no signs of faltering in its popularity.

While Cheerios might be one of the most popular cereals on shelves today, there are some myths floating around about the brand. Some are pretty innocuous, while others make some serious claims about the health effects of the brand that's touted as a family favorite. We set out to debunk some myths about the Cheerios brand you thought were true and bring you the facts about the cereal in your bowl. We also reached out to General Mills for comment and included the company's responses to set the record straight.