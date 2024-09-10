Turn The Canned Pumpkin In Your Pantry Into A Dreamy Fall Cold Foam

It's no secret that pumpkin spice is a beloved fall flavor, finding its way into seasonal sips at your preferred coffee shop. Perhaps you've stocked up on canned pumpkin in preparation for making autumnal treats (or just in anticipation of Thanksgiving). As long as you have some in your pantry, you don't need to head out to a cafe every time you want a beverage topped with seasonal cold foam. The trick to making Starbucks-worthy cold foam at home involves simple gadgets and basic ingredients you likely already have on hand.

While there are many different recipe variations for cold foam, you typically need some type of dairy, sweetener, and your desired flavoring agents. Opt for the kind of syrup you'd put in your coffee as an easy sweetener — that way you don't need to worry about dissolving granules of sugar into your cold foam. Flavor it by adding a few tablespoons of pure canned pumpkin (as well as a dash of pumpkin spice, if you really want to accentuate those autumnal flavors).

Then, to transform your liquid ingredients into a dreamy cold foam, all you need to do is blend it. To make a small portion, a handheld milk frother is the easiest solution. An immersion blender or regular blender are both ideal choices for larger batches. And, if you don't want to bother with appliances, shaking your mixture in a closed mason jar will also work.