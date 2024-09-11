What's The Best Temperature Range For Baked Potatoes?

How can you bake a potato without an oven? Technically, you're still baking it if you use an air fryer. Although the name implies that this appliance will "fry" your food (which does work well for marketing purposes), an air fryer is really a miniature convection oven. Our air fryer baked potato recipe calls for cooking the potatoes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes, so if you opt for this method, you're saving yourself a little bit of time as well as using less power than if you'd used the oven. Other air fryer recipes call for cooking the potatoes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and potatoes will still cook if you set the temperature as low as 300 degrees Fahrenheit, though it may take a bit longer.

If time is of the essence, one of the fastest ways to cook a potato is by using the microwave. This may or may not be considered baking, since the term baking implies dry heat while microwaves use moist heat as well. Still, a microwaved potato looks like, tastes like, and has much the same texture as one cooked in an oven. We can't provide a temperature range for this appliance, however, since microwaves measure heat in wattage, not degrees. While they typically put out less heat than conventional ovens, they cook much more quickly, and a potato can go from raw to baked in 10 minutes.