4 Best And 8 Worst Steaks To Buy At Walmart
Let's be real; not every grocery store sells high-quality steak. Walmart sells its fair share of steak cuts, but how many of those steak cuts are worth buying? We've turned to common, everyday shoppers to get their opinions on steaks sold by Walmart, and you may be surprised at what they had to say. There are a handful of Walmart steaks that are well worth your dollar, but there are plenty of them you might consider steering clear of.
In this post, we're revealing what patrons had to say about various steak cuts sold by Walmart. We've scoured dozens of reviews to give you a comprehensive analysis of what you can expect with each cut, along with a breakdown of what makes each steak special and how it is best cooked. Remember that though the majority of people may like or dislike a steak cut sold by Walmart, it isn't necessarily a reflection of the steaks sold at your local retailer. As always, use your best judgment regarding which steaks from Walmart you purchase.
Without further ado, let's get into the 4 best and 8 worst steaks to buy at Walmart.
Worst: Beef Choice Angus Bone-In T-Bone Steak
The T-bone steak is a classic cut, known for its tenderness. We're not too sure what's going on here, but according to multiple consumer reviews, the Beef Choice Angus Bone-In T-Bone Steak sold at Walmart is often missing the filet side of the cut. As you may already know, a T-bone steak is composed of a strip loin on one side of the bone and a filet on the other. For many customers who purchased Walmart's Beef Choice Angus Bone-In T-Bone Steak, only the strip loin was left on the bone, with the tender filet missing. The funny thing is, the bone is still intact, leaving some to wonder if the missing filet was left off intentionally.
Will this be your experience with Walmart's Beef Choice Angus Bone-In T-Bone Steak? Who knows. But considering that most of the complaints about this steak state the same thing, we can't recommend this Walmart steak in good conscience.
Best: Beef Choice Bone-In Angus Porterhouse Steak
The porterhouse steak is like a T-bone steak, but there are size requirements that separate porterhouse and T-bone steaks. As the larger of the two, the porterhouse steak is great for big appetites and, in the case of the Walmart variety, is often a choice pick.
Unlike the Beef Choice Angus Bone-In T-Bone Steak also sold at Walmart, the Beef Choice Bone-In Angus Porterhouse Steak garners great reviews. Not only are customers impressed by its reasonable price, but many also hail the porterhouse steak sold at Walmart as deliciously thick. Unlike the T-bone, the porterhouse has a sizable filet described as wonderfully tender. One customer even compared Walmart's porterhouse steak to Wagyu, saying she'd never waste her money on the latter when she could have this delectable steak cut from Walmart instead.
With that said, a few people complained that Walmart's porterhouse isn't as large as some of the other reviewers claim. Because of the fluctuation in opinion, it's possible that Walmart sells a few porterhouse steaks that are considerably smaller than others. Either way, the Beef Choice Bone-In Angus Porterhouse Steak sold at Walmart tends to be a crowd-pleaser, according to most reviews.
Worst: Beef Choice Top Sirloin Steak
Top sirloin steak doesn't have a reputation for being the tenderest cut, but according to some experts, how you cook it makes all the difference. While immersing your meat in a tenderizing steak marinade can help, shoppers at Walmart claim even the best methods can't save the top sirloin sold there. Walmart's Beef Choice Top Sirloin Steak has customers in a tizzy, mainly because the meat is so tough. One customer claims to have marinated the meat for over 24 hours without any resulting tenderness. Several others complain that the meat is full of fat, with one stating that even a knife couldn't slice through all the gristle.
So, what is the correct way to cook this affordable steak cut, anyway? Like many other steak cuts on the list, the best way to prepare top sirloin steak is to cook it hot and fast. It does great over the grill and does even better when steeped in a marinade first. If you don't have access to a grill, the broiler in your oven does the trick, too; just be sure not to overcook it, as doing so can render chewy meat.
Best: Beef Choice Ribeye Steak
The ribeye is a favorite among steak lovers, with recipes like Sous-Vide Rib Eye Steak highlighting its impeccable flavor and texture. The ribeye is known for beautiful marbling, intense beefy flavor, and tenderness. We'd be shocked if customers at Walmart claimed it to be anything less. Thankfully, the Beef Choice Ribeye Steak sold at Walmart is just as good as expected. Customers love its delicious flavor and state that it cooks beautifully over the grill. One happy customer even called this Walmart ribeye the best steak they've had in years. From what we've seen in the reviews, people use a variety of flavoring methods for this cut, with some utilizing store-bought steak seasonings and others using marinades. No matter the technique, this Beef Choice Ribeye Steak is the real deal.
Of course, there are always a few naysayers out there. Some claim that Walmart ribeyes are too fatty, but it's important to note that ribeyes are known for their juicy fat. It's good to be aware of the particular characteristics of a cut of meat before purchasing it. All in all, we consider this USDA Choice ribeye from Walmart a winner.
Worst: Beef Chuck Eye Steak
According to customers, the Beef Chuck Eye Steak sold at Walmart is either hit or miss. For reference, chuck eye steak is known for being a flavorful and tender cut of beef that you can cook over the grill. This cut makes a great alternative to ribeye, given its marbling and low price point; just be careful not to confuse it with the similarly named steak cut called chuck roast, which is best when using slow-cooking methods.
When scanning reviews for Walmart Beef Chuck Eye Steak, the biggest complaints seem to be about the size of the portion and the freshness of the meat. Many complain that the pieces are much smaller than what they expected and that the meat is often brown. Still, there are many customers who love Walmart Beef Chuck Eye Steak and claim it cooks up perfectly and tastes terrific when cooked correctly. Nevertheless, because there are so many people who aren't pleased with the freshness and overall size of the steak, we can't recommend this as one of the best steak cuts offered at Walmart.
Best: Beef Choice New York Strip Steak
The New York Strip is one of the most popular steak cuts in America. Known for its tender, well-marbled, and flavorful meat, the New York Strip is best broiled or grilled and tastes just as good with a simple mix of salt and pepper as it does in more elaborate recipes like Coffee-Rubbed Steak.
You may have seen Beef Choice New York Strip Steak at Walmart and wondered whether it's worth the buy. According to patrons, it certainly is. Customers love that the steak is affordable yet flavorful, usually priced around $11.97 per pound. Though a few people complain that this particular cut has too much fat on it, most are pleased with it enough to have purchased it several times over. Like with the ribeye, it's important to note that marbling and fat are a part of what makes cuts like the New York Strip special. If fattier steak cuts bother you, it might be best to look into how to find the leanest cuts of steak at the grocery store.
Worst: Beef Choice Angus Flat Iron Steak
While there are many tender steak cuts mentioned on this list, the flat iron steak is said to be the most tender after the filet mignon. This cut is well-marbled, comes packed with plenty of savory flavor, and is yet another steak that does well when cooked over the grill.
When it comes to Walmart's Beef Choice Angus Flat Iron Steak, it doesn't seem that people hate the taste or quality of the steak as much as they do its size. This steak has garnered negative reviews mostly because people are offended by the cost of the steak when compared to its portion size. Many customers expect to be able to get at least a full pound of flat iron steak for the price charged, but instead, are only offered a half pound. This seems to happen most often with carry-out or pickup orders, and customer service experiences will vary from location to location. Our best advice is that when it comes to Walmart's Beef Choice Angus Flat Iron Steak, it might be best to make your selection in the store yourself; even then, you may or may not be pleased with the amount of steak offered for the price.
Best: Tomahawk Ribeye Steak
Tomahawk steak is known for its dramatic bone structure, making it not only a beefy and savory cut of meat but a beautiful one as well. Tomahawk steak is perfect if you're looking for a steak to cook on special occasions; its tenderness is next to none, thanks to the bone attached. As the steak cooks, the collagen in the bone penetrates the meat, leading to juicy, flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth results.
Thankfully, the Tomahawk Ribeye steak sold at Walmart is a great grab. According to customers, the thickness of the meat is just right, and the bone doesn't disappoint. Fans are impressed with its tender texture and perfect flavor, especially when cooked over a grill. Because of the steak's deliciousness, patrons aren't complaining about the price point. Still, know that Tomahawk steaks aren't cheap. At Walmart, expect to pay about $13.47 per pound.
To cook your Walmart Tomahawk steak, consider using basic seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic, and butter and placing the cut over the grill using the two heat-zone method as featured in Chef Rasheed Philips' Tomahawk Steak recipe. Delish!
Worst: Marketside Butcher Grass-fed Beef Top Sirloin Steak
Surprised to see Walmart's grass-fed sirloin deemed among the worst on our list? So were we. Though you might not believe that eating grass-fed beef over regular beef makes much of a difference in the first place, the truth about grass-fed beef is that it can actually be healthier for you in terms of antioxidants and vitamins such as A and E. Sadly, when it comes to Walmart's Marketside Butcher Grass-fed Beef Top Sirloin, this healthier selection is still a fail among shoppers. Most complaints center around the ridiculous sizing of the steak, which isn't surprising given that grass-fed cuts are sometimes smaller and may cost more than regular steaks.
What really caught our eye, however, were the complaints about the quality of the meat. Some customers state that there are veins and tendons in the meat that make for an unappetizing appearance and texture. Even longtime fans of Marketside Butcher Grass-fed Beef Top Sirloin Steak state that the cut seems to have gone downhill in recent years. Thus, though grass-fed beef may be preferable in terms of health, we aren't sure that Walmart's Marketside Butcher Grass-fed Beef Top Sirloin Steak is up to standard when it comes to quality.
Worst: Thin Beef Bottom Round Steak
Bottom round steaks (also known as bottom roasts) yield delectable results when prepared correctly. Because bottom round steaks come from an area of the cow where the muscle moves often, it isn't nearly as tender as some of the other steaks. Despite this fact, many love cooking bottom round steak because it is affordable and tastes great when prepared using low and slow cooking methods.
Even so, Walmart's Thin Beef Bottom Round Steaks tend to get low ratings from customers. This Walmart steak cut gets glowing reviews from consumers who use the meat for homemade beef jerky, but everyone else seems put off by the meat, with most voicing concerns over the lack of freshness. There are multiple objections on Walmart's website stating the Bottom Round Steaks are often brown, with some claiming that they verge on green in some spots. We don't know about you, but meat containing a rainbow of colors isn't exactly what we had in mind for dinner. And because so many people seem to have had similar experiences, we can't recommend Walmart's beef bottom round steak in good conscience.
Worst: Marketside Butcher Grass-fed Beef Chuck Roast
We can think of about 13 unique ways to use beef chuck roast, making it one heck of a versatile steak cut. What's' even better is that Walmart offers this steak as grass-fed beef, which, as mentioned earlier, has several benefits in terms of health. So, what do Walmart customers think?
Like with the Marketside Butcher Grass-fed Beef Top Sirloin Steak, patrons aren't very impressed with Marketside Butcher Grass-fed Beef Chuck Roast. Not only are the roasts tiny for the price, but once again, customers are complaining about the amount of gristle and tendons in the meat. One customer even complained that despite using a tried-and-true slow cooker recipe, Walmart's grass-fed beef chuck remained rubbery. Because it's sold at a higher price point, most expect better quality. Thus, Marketside Butcher Grass-fed Beef Chuck Roast is yet another hard pass when it comes to the best and worst steaks to buy at Walmart.
Worst: Beef Stew Meat
Beef stew meat is exactly what it sounds like; this beef is best used in a stew. Like bottom round and chuck eye steak, this cut tastes best cooked for lengthier periods of time over low heat for tenderness. When it comes to Walmart's beef stew meat, customers say it contains a lot of fat and gristle. This means that even with proper cooking, you may end up with rubbery meat. One person said they left Walmart's beef stew meat in their slow-cooker for at least 5 hours, and it was still unbearably chewy. Ouch.
If you end up purchasing Walmart's beef stew meat anyway, try trimming away the large pieces of fat prior to cooking. Also, be sure to avoid the common mistakes almost everyone makes when cooking beef stew. Some of these include cooking the meat at too high of a temperature, forgetting to sear your stew meat first, under- or overcooking the meat, and other issues that commonly arise that can ruin this type of meat. Oh, and in case you're wondering, beef stew meat is not one cut of steak in particular. It usually comes from the top and bottom round, though it can sometimes come from other cuts, making it more probable that beef stew meat will be inconsistent in terms of taste and texture.
Methodology
To determine the 4 best and 8 worst steaks to buy at Walmart, we took into consideration the characteristics of each steak cut as well as how each is best prepared. We analyzed reviews and took special note of qualms that came up frequently. Comments relating to sizing, pricing, freshness, and general quality helped inform our choices for which steaks to include as the best or worst buys for our list.
It is our hope that this list of 4 best and 8 worst steak cuts at Walmart will help you select the highest quality steaks available. Please note that the recommendations mentioned here are based on customer opinion and may not be an actual reflection of the steaks sold at your local Walmart. As always, you'll need to assess the quality of the meat you purchase from your local retailer on a case-by-case basis according to your own standard for quality steaks.