Let's be real; not every grocery store sells high-quality steak. Walmart sells its fair share of steak cuts, but how many of those steak cuts are worth buying? We've turned to common, everyday shoppers to get their opinions on steaks sold by Walmart, and you may be surprised at what they had to say. There are a handful of Walmart steaks that are well worth your dollar, but there are plenty of them you might consider steering clear of.

In this post, we're revealing what patrons had to say about various steak cuts sold by Walmart. We've scoured dozens of reviews to give you a comprehensive analysis of what you can expect with each cut, along with a breakdown of what makes each steak special and how it is best cooked. Remember that though the majority of people may like or dislike a steak cut sold by Walmart, it isn't necessarily a reflection of the steaks sold at your local retailer. As always, use your best judgment regarding which steaks from Walmart you purchase.

Without further ado, let's get into the 4 best and 8 worst steaks to buy at Walmart.