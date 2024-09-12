Give Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes The Crème Brûlée Treatment

If you don't have a brûlée torch, you needn't purchase one for the sole purpose of experimenting with sweet potatoes. A cheap torch-style lighter will work just fine, but you can also go flame-free by using one of several alternate methods of melting the sugar. One of the easiest involves putting the sugared potatoes under the broiler just until the sugar melts. You will need to keep an eye on them as they cook to prevent the topping from burning.

Another way to brûlée that's a bit more hands-on involves heating a metal spoon in the flames of a gas stove (if you have one), then touching it to the sugar until it melts. If you go this route, you'll need to clean the spoon each time you re-heat it, since otherwise it'll be coated in a blackened mess. Also, be careful to pick up the utensil with care and protection, as even the handle may heat up over time.

Yet another way to achieve a crunchy sugary topping is to make a rich simple syrup with two parts sugar to one of water; a little corn syrup or honey will help prevent the syrup from forming crystals as it cooks. Simmer the mixture until the sugar melts and the liquid turns golden brown, then pour a thin layer over your potatoes and wait for it to harden. This may work best with an even surface, preventing the syrup from sliding off, so use a spoon to flatten out the filling in your twice-baked potatoes before you pour.