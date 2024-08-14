New KFC Saucy Nuggets Review: A Lineup Of Sauces That Range From Safely Familiar To Playfully Spicy

There's no shortage of options when it comes to sauced-up chicken these days. However, few restaurant chains seem to have pursued the trend as voraciously as KFC has in recent months. The fried chicken brand originally launched its line of Saucy Nuggets back in April of this year, and is doubling down on the menu trend with a new lineup of sauces to appeal to saucy chicken enthusiasts everywhere.

The original collection of Saucy Nuggets came tossed with one of five sauces, including the previously beloved Nashville Hot and Carolina Gold sauces. Korean BBQ, Honey Sriracha, and Sticky Chicky Sweet n' Sour sauces rounded out the original menu. The new Saucy Nuggets menu says goodbye to all of the original sauce flavors, except for the Korean BBQ sauce. All-new Chipotle Ranch, Mango Habanero, and Honey Garlic sauces take their places, as well as a Honey BBQ sauce that was seen elsewhere on the KFC menu in the past.

After tasting the first iteration of KFC's Saucy Nuggets earlier this year (and several of its competitors' offerings in between), I was curious to see how the new flavors compared. Here's everything you need to know about how to get your fingers on the newest Saucy Nuggets, and what to expect from the new flavor offerings.